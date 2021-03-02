Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (51-75)
The second half of the Today’s Trucking Top 100 continues our annual count of Canada’s largest trucking fleets, ranking fleet sizes based on equipment counts.
51. AYR Motor Express
Woodstock, NB
Customer Line: 800-668-0099
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 235
Trailers: 800
OO: 80
Employees: 490
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
52. APPS Transport Group
Mississauga ON
Customer Line: 866-676-6266
Straight Trucks: 20
Tractors: 180
Trailers: 800
OO: 70
Employees: 300
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing
53. Transport Bourassa
Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
Customer Line: 800-363-9254
Straight Trucks: 4
Tractors: 200
Trailers: 700
OO: 0
Employees: 450
Services: TL, LTL, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
54. Harman Group of Companies
Caledon, ON
Customer Line: 905-840-4300
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 400
Trailers: 500
OO: 50
Employees: 500
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Bulk, Warehousing
55. Falcon Motor Express
Caledon, ON
Customer Line: 905-951-4500
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 288
Trailers: 598
OO: 75
Employees: 436
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control
56. Sokil Transportation Group
Edmonton, AB
Customer Line: 800-661-9923
Straight Trucks: 75
Tractors: 165
Trailers: 605
OO: 6
Employees: 220
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing
57. Groupe Nadeau
Sainte-Melanie, QC
Customer Line: 800-363-2757
Straight Trucks: 2
Tractors: 58
Trailers: 780
OO: 20
Employees: 190
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing
58. Cooney Group of Companies
Belleville, ON
Customer Line: 613-962-6666
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 185
Trailers: 650
OO: 35
Employees: 220
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker
59. Eassons Transport
Coldbrook, NS
Customer Line: 902-679-1153
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 333
Trailers: 470
OO: 59
Employees: 485
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control
60. Transport Herve Lemieux
Saint-Laurent, QC
Customer Line: 514-337-2203
Straight Trucks: 53
Tractors: 311
Trailers: 433
OO: 24
Employees: 573
Services: TL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing
61. Trans-West
Lachine, QC
Customer Line: 514-345-1090
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 265
Trailers: 475
OO: 55
Employees: 575
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
62. Apex Motor Express
Brampton, ON
Customer Line: 800-895-2739
Straight Trucks: 100
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 480
OO: 289
Employees: 300
Services: LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Warehousing
63. Schneider National Carriers – Canadian Division
Guelph, ON
Customer Line: 519-826-7028
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 181
Trailers: 500
OO: 50
Employees: 231
Services: TL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker
64. YRC Freight Canada
Winnipeg, MB
Customer Line: 877-330-3321
Straight Trucks: 18
Tractors: 225
Trailers: 435
OO: 82
Employees: 1261
Services:
65. Transport Bourret
Drummondville, QC
Customer Line: 800-567-1470
Straight Trucks: 11
Tractors: 203
Trailers: 461
OO: 10
Employees: 536
Services: TL, LTL, Warehousing
66. Groupe Bellemare
Trois-Rivieres, QC
Customer Line: 819-379-4546
Straight Trucks: 30
Tractors: 125
Trailers: 480
OO: 16
Employees: 235
Services: TL, Bulk
67. Groupe TYT
Drummondville, QC
Customer Line: 855-898-4768
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 115
Trailers: 510
OO: 40
Employees: 265
Services: TL, LTL, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing
67. Tandet Transport Group
Oakville, ON
Customer Line: 905-603-2310
Straight Trucks: 8
Tractors: 222
Trailers: 392
OO: 136
Employees: 156
Services: TL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
68. Wolverine Freight System
Windsor, ON
Customer Line: 800-265-5051
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 130
Trailers: 490
OO: 35
Employees: 170
Services: TL, Warehousing
69. Groupe Boutin
Plessisville, QC
Customer Line: 800-567-5841
Straight Trucks: 4
Tractors: 189
Trailers: 422
OO: 0
Employees: 574
Services: TL, Temp. Control, Warehousing
70. Total Logistics Group
Vaudreuil, QC
Customer Line: 888-827-8521
Straight Trucks: 4
Tractors: 180
Trailers: 425
OO: 90
Employees: 175
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing
71. CCT Canada (Apex)
Mississauga, ON
Customer Line: 905-362-9198
Straight Trucks: 158
Tractors: 100
Trailers: 350
OO: 30
Employees: 100
Services: LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Warehousing
72. VTL Express
Levis, QC
Customer Line: 418-835-3222
Straight Trucks: 1
Tractors: 162
Trailers: 440
OO: 10
Employees: 172
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Bulk
73. Transport Gilmyr
Montmagny, QC
Customer Line: 800-895-7053
Straight Trucks: 2
Tractors: 135
Trailers: 449
OO: 24
Employees: 297
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing
74. TEAMS Transport
Winnipeg, MB
Customer Line: 800-748-3267
www.teamstransport.com
Straight Trucks: 2
Tractors: 178
Trailers: 400
OO: 132
Employees: 110
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
- Compiled by Derek Clouthier
