Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (51-75)

by Today's Trucking

The second half of the Today’s Trucking Top 100 continues our annual count of Canada’s largest trucking fleets, ranking fleet sizes based on equipment counts.

Top 100 truck fleets
The Today’s Trucking Top 100 is the definitive ranking of fleet capacity in Canada.

51. AYR Motor Express

Woodstock, NB

Customer Line: 800-668-0099

www.ayrmotor.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 235

Trailers: 800

OO: 80

Employees: 490

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

52. APPS Transport Group

Mississauga    ON      

Customer Line: 866-676-6266

www.appsexpress.com

Straight Trucks: 20

Tractors: 180

Trailers: 800

OO: 70

Employees: 300

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing 

53. Transport Bourassa

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC 

Customer Line: 800-363-9254

www.bourassa.ca

Straight Trucks: 4

Tractors: 200

Trailers: 700

OO: 0

Employees: 450

Services: TL, LTL, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

54. Harman Group of Companies

Caledon, ON  

Customer Line: 905-840-4300

www.harmangroup.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 400

Trailers: 500

OO: 50

Employees: 500

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Bulk, Warehousing

55. Falcon Motor Express

Caledon, ON  

Customer Line: 905-951-4500

www.falconxpress.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 288

Trailers: 598

OO: 75

Employees: 436

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control

56. Sokil Transportation Group

Edmonton, AB

Customer Line: 800-661-9923

www.sokil.com

Straight Trucks: 75

Tractors: 165

Trailers: 605

OO: 6

Employees: 220

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing

57. Groupe Nadeau

Sainte-Melanie, QC   

Customer Line: 800-363-2757

www.groupenadeau.com

Straight Trucks: 2

Tractors: 58

Trailers: 780

OO: 20

Employees: 190

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing

58. Cooney Group of Companies

Belleville, ON 

Customer Line: 613-962-6666

www.cooney.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 185

Trailers: 650

OO: 35

Employees: 220

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker  

59. Eassons Transport

Coldbrook, NS

Customer Line: 902-679-1153

www.eassons.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 333

Trailers: 470

OO: 59

Employees: 485

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control

60. Transport Herve Lemieux

Saint-Laurent, QC      

Customer Line: 514-337-2203

www.transportlemieux.com

Straight Trucks: 53

Tractors: 311

Trailers: 433

OO: 24

Employees: 573

Services: TL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing

61. Trans-West

Lachine, QC

Customer Line: 514-345-1090

www.groupetranswest.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 265

Trailers: 475

OO: 55

Employees: 575

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

62. Apex Motor Express

Brampton, ON

Customer Line: 800-895-2739

www.apexltl.com

Straight Trucks: 100

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 480

OO: 289

Employees: 300

Services: LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Warehousing

63. Schneider National Carriers – Canadian Division

Guelph, ON    

Customer Line: 519-826-7028

www.schneider.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 181

Trailers: 500

OO: 50

Employees: 231

Services: TL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker  

64. YRC Freight Canada

Winnipeg, MB

Customer Line: 877-330-3321

www.yrc.com

Straight Trucks: 18

Tractors: 225

Trailers: 435

OO: 82

Employees: 1261

Services:         

65. Transport Bourret

Drummondville, QC   

Customer Line: 800-567-1470

www.bourret.ca

Straight Trucks: 11

Tractors: 203

Trailers: 461

OO: 10

Employees: 536

Services: TL, LTL, Warehousing

66. Groupe Bellemare

Trois-Rivieres, QC

Customer Line: 819-379-4546

www.groupebellemare.com

Straight Trucks: 30

Tractors: 125

Trailers: 480

OO: 16

Employees: 235

Services: TL, Bulk

67. Groupe TYT

Drummondville, QC   

Customer Line: 855-898-4768

www.groupetyt.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 115

Trailers: 510

OO: 40

Employees: 265

Services: TL, LTL, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing

67. Tandet Transport Group

Oakville, ON   

Customer Line: 905-603-2310

www.tandet.com

Straight Trucks: 8

Tractors: 222

Trailers: 392

OO: 136

Employees: 156

Services: TL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

68. Wolverine Freight System

Windsor, ON  

Customer Line: 800-265-5051

www.wolverinefreight.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 130

Trailers: 490

OO: 35

Employees: 170

Services: TL, Warehousing

69. Groupe Boutin

Plessisville, QC

Customer Line: 800-567-5841

www.boutinexpress.com

Straight Trucks: 4

Tractors: 189

Trailers: 422

OO: 0

Employees: 574

Services: TL, Temp. Control, Warehousing

70. Total Logistics Group

Vaudreuil, QC

Customer Line: 888-827-8521

www.totallogistics.com

Straight Trucks: 4

Tractors: 180

Trailers: 425

OO: 90

Employees: 175

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing

71. CCT Canada (Apex)

Mississauga, ON        

Customer Line: 905-362-9198

www.cctcanada.com

Straight Trucks: 158

Tractors: 100

Trailers: 350

OO: 30

Employees: 100

Services: LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Warehousing

72. VTL Express

Levis, QC        

Customer Line: 418-835-3222

www.vtlexpress.com

Straight Trucks: 1

Tractors: 162

Trailers: 440

OO: 10

Employees: 172

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Bulk

73. Transport Gilmyr

Montmagny, QC        

Customer Line: 800-895-7053

www.gilmyr.com

Straight Trucks: 2

Tractors: 135

Trailers: 449

OO: 24

Employees: 297

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing

74. TEAMS Transport

Winnipeg, MB

Customer Line: 800-748-3267

www.teamstransport.com 

Straight Trucks: 2

Tractors: 178

Trailers: 400

OO: 132

Employees: 110

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

  • Compiled by Derek Clouthier
