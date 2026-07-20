Capela Transport’s Gough named TCA Highway Angel

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named Capela Transport driver Harry Gough a Highway Angel for helping protect the scene of a motorcycle crash in Pennsylvania.

On an evening of June 13, Gough was returning to his company’s shop from a refinery when he noticed several vehicles stopped along Route 6 near Starbrick, Penn. As he approached, Gough saw a motorcycle rider injured on the road after colliding with a deer.

After stopping to make sure help was on the way, Gough noticed that the approaching traffic was not slowing enough as the vehicles passed too close to the scene.

“Traffic was not really slowing down,” Gough recalled. “There were people trying to direct traffic, but nobody had reflective clothing on. It was a recipe for another accident.”

To protect the injured motorist, he drove a short distance ahead, turned his truck around, and positioned it to force approaching vehicles into the center turn lane, creating a protective barrier between traffic and the injured rider. Gough stayed with him until the emergency responders, a towing company, and volunteer firefighters arrived on scene.

When Capela Transport team learned of the incident, they were not surprised to discover who had stepped in to help.

“When our team heard about the incident from text messages from the towing company and ultimately the rider himself, we were not surprised when we researched and discovered which of our drivers had been so selfless,” said a representative from Capela Transport in a news release. “This is the type of human Harry is.”

For Gough, helping was the right thing to do.

“I’ve been driving for 29 years, and I learned from older drivers,” he said. “That’s like a code — you just don’t drive by.”