CleanBC HDVE program offers $3.5M in rebates

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA), in partnership with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, has announced the fourth offering of the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) Program, where the provincial government is providing $3.5 million — more than double the rebates offered previously.

The program offers B.C. carriers incentives of up to $15,000 per vehicle and up to $100,000 per fleet to buy and install approved fuel-saving equipment and technology, according to a news release.

By providing commercial carriers with fuel management strategies and incentives of up to 50% for approved fuel-efficiency devices, the HDVE Program looks to reduce fuel consumption and associated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the commercial road transportation industry by up to 35%.

“We’re excited that the province is ensuring more funds are available for rebates this year. That means more B.C. carriers get to put money back in their pockets, and less GHG emissions are released into the environment,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO.

Since its inception in 2019, BCTA estimates the impact of the program to have removed 39.4 million kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions each year– the equivalent of over 8,800 passenger vehicles across North America– and that number continues to climb.

New applicants prioritized

The program is available to B.C. fleets of all sizes, and there is no requirement to be a member of BCTA. New applicants are prioritized for funding.

Submissions will be accepted from new applicants beginning Aug. 12 and from all applicants beginning Sept. 15.