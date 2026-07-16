Eaigle expands gate automation deployment with PortCity

Eaigle has expanded its partnership with PortCity to deploy AI-powered gate and yard automation across the logistics provider’s distribution network. The collaboration focuses on eliminating manual operational friction at the gate and in the yard, enhancing driver experience, and establishing true real-time visibility across high-pace environments.

The rollout uses Eaigle’s Automated Vehicle Access Control platform, which relies on computer vision and existing security cameras to automate gate check-in and check-out, identify trailers and containers, and provide real-time visibility into yard activity without requiring new hardware.

PortCity said the technology is helping reduce manual paperwork, improve asset tracking and give dispatchers and yard personnel better visibility into equipment entering and leaving its facilities.

“Eaigle’s technology is helping us shift how we track assets. By capturing data automatically using our existing cameras, it provides our dispatchers and yard crews with much needed real-time tracking at our entry and exit points. It is helping us automate the gate check-in and check-out process, giving us significantly better visibility and greater confidence in what is currently in the yard,” said Chris Somerville, chief information officer at PortCity.