EPA expands right to repair access for vehicle owners

The Environmental Protection Agency has issued updated guidelines requiring manufacturers to provide everyone with access to the same service and repair information that they make available to their own branded service centers.

EPA said in a July 1 statement that the guidance includes diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and other systems for on-highway vehicles.

The EPA said that manufacturers must provide full emissions-related service information, training materials, and other materials. (Photo: iStock)

“The freedom to fix allows operators to fix broken machinery easier and faster,” said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

In its notice, the EPA said that independent mechanics and vehicle owners have faced hurdles repairing complex emissions systems, and that manufacturers have cited the Clean Air Act’s anti-tampering laws as a reason to withhold certain information.

Moving forward, the EPA said that manufacturers must provide full emissions-related service information, training materials, onboard diagnostic data, pass-through reprogramming information, and manufacturer-specific tools for purchase.

In addition, the EPA said manufacturers cannot require the use of their own-brand parts, meaning vehicle owners can choose generic, equivalent parts when repairing emissions control systems, including DEF systems.

In February, the EPA demanded information from engine manufacturers on DEF system failures. At that time, it also issued guidance stating that under the Clean Air Act, consumers have the right to repair their farm and other non-road diesel equipment.