FedEx CFO to depart after spinoff of FedEx Freight

FedEx Corp. announced that John Dietrich will step down as chief financial officer on June 1 upon completion of the spinoff of FedEx Freight into a new publicly traded company.

Dietrich will remain with the company until July 31, and Claude Russ, FedEx’s enterprise vice president of finance, will serve as interim CFO until a successor is found.

FedEx Freight projected fiscal 2026 revenue of about $8.7 billion. (File photo)

Earlier this month, FedEx Freight executives shared their expectations with investors for the stand-alone company. North America’s largest LTL carrier will trade under the symbol FDXF on the New York Stock Exchange.

“As the largest pure-play LTL carrier in North America, we are combining our market-leading network scale, published transit times, and reliability with a differentiated service model to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said John Smith, incoming president and CEO. “

Fedex Freight projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $8.7 billion and adjusted operating income of $1.1 billion. The company also outlined four priorities to investors: