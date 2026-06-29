FedEx contractor named North Carolina Driver of the Year

A veteran truck driver with more than 6 million accident-free miles (9.7 million km) has been named North Carolina’s 2026 Driver of the Year.

Darren Evans of Greensboro, N.C., received the honor at the 2026 North Carolina State Truck Driving Championships, recognizing his career-long commitment to safety, professionalism and leadership. Evans drives for Brad Benton Trucking Inc., an independent carrier that contracts with FedEx.

Evans has spent 45 years in trucking, including nearly four decades with Brad Benton Trucking since 1986.

“Darren represents the very best of our industry,” said Rick Starnes, a FedEx linehaul representative. “His dedication to safety, his leadership among fellow drivers and his service to the community make him an outstanding ambassador for Brad Benton Trucking, Inc., and truck drivers nationally.”

In addition to his driving record, Evans has served as a North Carolina Road Team captain, promoting highway safety and mentoring fellow drivers. He has also competed in the state’s truck driving championships since 2012.

“We are proud to have Darren onboard with us as a driver,” a representative from Brad Benton Trucking said. “He is a safety leader, a great example to our other drivers, and always represents our team with distinction. Darren deserves to be named Driver of the Year for 2026.”

Outside of trucking, Evans volunteers as a church bus driver in his Greensboro community.

The Driver of the Year award is presented annually to a professional driver who demonstrates exceptional safety, skill, customer service and leadership within North Carolina’s trucking industry.