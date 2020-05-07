Fight against human trafficking expands

WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than 200 transportation industry leaders have answered Secretary Elaine L. Chao’s call to help fight human trafficking, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

That number is more than double USDOT’s initial commitment to seek out “100 pledges in 100 Days” from transportation, labor and non-governmental organizations across the country, it said.

The signatories have committed to raising public awareness about the problem, and to training more than 1 million employees to help fight the crime.

“By joining this campaign, you and your team are helping to ensure that our transportation system is not hijacked for evil purposes,” said Chao.

“You are on the frontlines of ensuring the safety of our traveling public, and you are helping to combat this horrendous crime.”

Human trafficking affects nearly 25 million people worldwide. Victims are of every age, race, gender, background, citizenship, and immigration status.

In the U.S., some are trafficked within their own communities, while others are transported to new locations using America’s roadways, airways, railways and waterways.

Last year, the U.S. government banned drivers convicted of human trafficking from operating a commercial motor vehicle.

Truckers Against Trafficking, which was formed in 2009, is playing a crucial role in the fight against human trafficking.