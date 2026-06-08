FTR webinar to examine tariffs, freight rates, market shifts

FTR will host a complimentary webinar examining the economic and other market conditions shaping freight transportation through the remainder of 2026.

The webinar will focus on topics including tariffs, inflation, geopolitical risks, freight rates and changing carrier market conditions, with analysts discussing how easing tariff pressures, global uncertainty, and shifting capacity are affecting trucking, rail, intermodal and supply chain planning.

“While tariff pressures have eased in 2026, the situation remains fluid, and geopolitical risks, such as the Iran conflict, are creating ripple effects across energy and chemicals markets,” said Jonathan Starks, CEO of FTR. “At the same time, carrier conditions have improved rapidly, raising a pivotal question for the months ahead: Will capacity constraints continue to define truck rates, or are we entering a new phase of the freight cycle?”

The webinar is aimed at transportation executives, carriers, brokers, shippers and logistics professionals involved in freight planning and budgeting.

The webinar is scheduled for July 9 at 11 a.m. ET.