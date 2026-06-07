House panel OKs 2027 funding bill with $200 million for truck parking

The U.S. House Appropriations Committee approved a fiscal 2027 transportation funding package that includes $200 million for truck parking and a variety of trucking safety provisions.

The legislation now advances to the full House for further consideration. The 2027 fiscal spending package is separate from the five-year, $580 billion “BUILD America 250 Act” that passed by the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee in May.





The appropriations package also:

Directs the Department of Transportation to develop a strategy to respond to cargo theft.

Requires a study on the effects of congestion pricing.

Urges the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to fill vacancies to conduct timely enforcement actions.

Incorporates provisions of the “Stop Scamming Truckers Act” that would protect the trucking industry from fraudsters masquerading as government agencies

Requires a study of predatory towing.

Directs DOT to review what additional standards may be needed to ensure the safety of autonomous trucks.

Targets state laws pertaining to meal and rest breaks.

“The legislation approved by the House Appropriations Committee represents a meaningful step toward addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing our industry,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations.



Separately, ATA also praised the introduction of legislation to remove red tape related to duplicative warning flags for stinger-steered automobile transporters.



The bipartisan, bicameral bill was introduced by Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich), and Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Mich.). Barrett also successfully included the bill in the “BUILD America 250 Act.”

“The vehicles we transport, by their very nature, meet federal conspicuity requirements in both daytime and nighttime,” said Brian Suhre, executive vice president of Cassens Transport. “Vehicle manufacturers also prohibit us from attaching any items to the vehicles during transport. This solves multiple problems and preserves highway safety, so it’s a win-win.”