International’s Q1 truck sales slip 21%

Traton Group said that sales of International trucks in North America totaled 13,300 units in the first quarter, down about 21% from a year earlier.



Traton said that “although the U.S. market has recently shown encouraging signs of an upturn in customer demand, this has not yet had an impact on unit sales.”

International Motors paired its veteran flagship LT tractor with the much newer S13 Integrated powertrain. (Photo: Jim Park)

Based on preliminary data, Traton’s brands sold a total of 68,600 vehicles in the quarter, down 6% from the first quarter of 2025.



Scania sold 6% fewer vehicles, and sales at Volkswagen Truck & Bus were down 20%, with each company reporting steep declines in South America. MAN Truck & Bus raised sales by 14% on the back of strong European activity, compared to the relatively weak prior-year quarter.

Traton is scheduled to release its complete results on April 29.