ITE acquires NACPC, expands chassis leasing platform

ITE Management has acquired North American Chassis Pool Cooperative (NACPC), expanding its North American chassis leasing platform to more than 60,000 assets. ITE is an asset manager focused on industrial transportation and infrastructure.

The acquisition adds more than 20,000 chassis to its portfolio, strengthening its presence in major intermodal freight corridors and expanding the leasing and pooling options available to customers.

ITE’s chassis platform now includes NACPC, Milestone Chassis and Trend Intermodal.

“Milestone, Trend, and NACPC have each built strong businesses with their own identities, but they’re united by a common approach: deep industry expertise, responsive service, and a commitment to quality,” said Darren Hawkins, CEO of NACPC. “Bringing these companies together creates a more powerful platform that expands our reach while continuing to deliver the reliable equipment and service our customers expect.”

The combined operations provide coast-to-coast coverage across North America and offer term leases, daily rentals, chassis pools and customized fleet programs for intermodal operators. The three businesses will continue operating under their existing brands during the integration process, with NACPC CEO Darren Hawkins leading the combined platform.

“We see significant opportunity to create long-term value in the chassis market through focused expertise and operational excellence,” said Jennifer Polli, head of intermodal at ITE Management. “Scaling our chassis leasing platform strengthens our commitment to this essential segment and reinforces ITE’s core strategy.”