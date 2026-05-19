Kenworth names 2026 Service Council members

Kenworth Truck Company has named its 2026 Kenworth Service Council, made up of service leaders from dealerships across the U.S. and Canada.

The council works with Kenworth to support service improvements and customer experience initiatives across the dealer network, primarily through the Kenworth PremierCare program.

Jude Becnel of Kenworth of Louisiana was named chairman of the 2026 council.

Other members include: Brett Duarte of Papé Kenworth; Rob Hodgson and Jerome Wasilieff of Inland Kenworth; Jeff Minter of CSM Companies; Zach Newton of MHC Kenworth; Dan Ray of Kenworth Northeast; Sara Shaw of Kenworth Sales Company; Jason Welborn of CIT Trucks; Richard Williamson and Mike Levering of Truckworx Kenworth; Sean Warren of Kenworth Truck Centre; and Tony Wiser of Kenworth of Pennsylvania.

Canadian representatives on the council include Hodgson of Edmonton-based Inland Kenworth, Wasilieff of Burnaby, B.C.-based Inland Kenworth, and Warren of Kenworth Truck Centre in Toronto.





