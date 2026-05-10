Kodiak begins autonomous freight hauling with Roehl Transport

Kodiak AI said it has started autonomously hauling freight for Roehl Transport, one of the largest U.S. truckload carriers.

Trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s autonomous system, began hauling freight in late April between Dallas and Houston four times a week for Roehl.

Kodiak logged more than 23,500 hours of paid driverless operations during the first quarter. (Photo: Kodiak)

“By combining our AI-powered autonomous capabilities with Roehl’s safety approach, we’re proving how our technology can enhance efficiency while making meaningful progress toward safer roads at scale,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak.



“Kodiak’s safety-first approach was a key factor in our decision to partner with Kodiak. Their innovation and strong commitment to safety closely align with our values, and together, we are helping make our roads safer,” said Rick Roehl, CEO of Wisconsin-based Roehl Transport, which was founded in 1962 by Everett Roehl.

In March, Kodiak confirmed it had 20 fully driverless trucks in operation, all deployed with Atlas Energy Solutions. That number expanded to 28 during the first quarter, Burnette said last week. During the first three months of 2026, Kodiak logged more than 23,500 hours of paid driverless operations, a 120% increase from the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We also made significant progress advancing our technology and building out new partnerships that will allow us to efficiently scale across longhaul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense,” Burnette said. “These include new collaborations across vehicle platforms, industrialized hardware, and AI compute. We remain focused on our long-haul driverless launch targeted for late 2026.”

For the first quarter, Kodiak reported a net income of 10 cents a share on revenue of $1.83 million, beating analysts’ expectations of a loss. Kodiak also announced a $100 million common stock and warrant private placement (PIPE) financing.

Separately, Kodiak announced it will begin piloting autonomous log–hauling operations in Alberta, Canada, later this year, marking the company’s first international deployment and its entry into the forestry sector.

Kodiak also unveiled a strategic collaboration with General Dynamics Land Systems to create autonomous ground vehicles (AGVs) for defense applications. The companies said they plan to pursue upcoming U.S. Army and international opportunities to expand their joint vehicle portfolio.

Kodiak and General Dynamics recently unveiled their first vehicle, the Leonidas AGV, which is equipped with Epirus’ Leonidas high-power microwave platform for mobile counter-drone operations.

“This collaboration directly meets the U.S. military’s need for scalable, adaptable, and cost-effective autonomous ground vehicles operating forward in contested environments while reducing risk to service members,” said Burnette.