Mack unveils medium-duty lineup to be built in Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Mack Trucks has unveiled a new Class 6/7 truck lineup that will be assembled in Roanoke County, Virginia.

The MD Series begins serial production late this summer and is available for order today.

The new Roanoke Valley Operations facility represents a US $13-million investment, 250 new jobs, and an annual economic impact of $364 million for the region. It was supported by a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.

The facility covers about 280,000 square feet overall.

“This is an exciting day for Roanoke County,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, before joining Mack Trucks executives and other government representatives to cut a ribbon to open the plant.

The project has been in the works for about two years, and had been kept tightly under wraps prior to the announcement.

“Mack Trucks is very proud to make this investment and to now offer a full lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, serving virtually every segment of the market,” said Mack president Martin Weissburg. “With this investment, Mack is well-positioned for future success.”

“The Class 6/7 market has been historically stable, 90,000 to 100,000 trucks a year in U.S. and Canada,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice-president of North American sales and marketing. “We have a lot of customers already in our portfolio who already run medium-duty trucks, and they’ve been asking us for a single-source solution for quite a while.”

The Class 6 Mack MD6 has a GVWR of 25,995 lb., while the MD7 has a GVWR of 33,000 lb. They’ll focus on applications including dry van, refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank trucks. They’ll be available in 4×2 configurations, and feature a bumper to back of cab measurement of 103 inches.

It will come equipped with a 6.7-liter Cummins B series engine that can deliver 300 hp and 660 lb.-ft of torque, an Allison 2500 transmission, and Meritor axles.

The grille and hood match the styling of the Mack Anthem, introduced in late 2017, while the cab is a variation on the Mack Granite.

The MD6 can be operated without a commercial driver’s licence when moving non-hazardous payloads.

“This is a great day for all Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.

More to follow…