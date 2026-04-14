McCarthy Tire marks 100 years, announces leadership transition

McCarthy Tire Service celebrates its 100th anniversary with a planned leadership transition and growth plans aimed at expansion of its footprint and service offerings.

The company gathered almost 300 employees, executives and vendors at its centennial leadership summit in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., where it announced that John D. McCarthy III will assume the role of president in 2027. He succeeds his father, current president John D. McCarthy Jr., continuing the company’s fourth-generation leadership.

“I am genuinely excited about the road ahead,” said McCarthy, president-designate, in a news release. “From accelerating sales growth and creating operational efficiencies to embracing production automation and the latest technologies, our goal is to deliver the best customer experience in the industry.”

(Photo: McCarthy Tires)

The company said McCarthy aims to strengthen its position as a full-service fleet provider by combining technical expertise with broad service coverage and technology, while growing through acquisitions, expanding mobile mechanical services, and furter advancing services.

McCarthy Tire has grown from a single location in 1926 into a major commercial tire and service provider, now operating more than 75 service locations and 13 retread plants across the eastern United States.

Currently operating across eight states with a presence in 12, the company said it will focus on service quality, workforce development and technology adoption.

“Reaching our 100th anniversary is a milestone that fills me with immense pride,” said current president McCarthy Jr. “Passing the torch to my son, John III and our fourth-generation leadership team is one of the greatest honors of my life. I have every confidence they will carry forward the values that have defined McCarthy Tire for a century.”

At the anniversary event, the company also recognized employee contributions, presenting 11 sales and operations awards and honouring 78 employees with 25 or more years of service, including one reaching 50 years. Ten retirees were also acknowledged, along with 19 veterans.

The centennial celebrations are set to continue across all company locations with employee events and community initiatives.