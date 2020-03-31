Minister blasts businesses over washroom access

TORONTO, Ont. – Ontario’s labor minister has sharply criticized businesses that deny bathroom access to truckers, calling it a disgrace.

Truck drivers are at the forefront of delivering food and medical supplies as the country fights the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have thousands of truck drivers, delivering medical supplies or groceries, things that people in the province need. And, we have some businesses out there that are hanging signs up saying essentially drop off your load, but you can’t use the restroom,” Monte McNaughton told CP 24 on Monday night.

The minister urged businesses to work with the drivers and provide them with the restroom facilities that they desperately need.

McNaughton’s comments came a day after he tweeted photos showing signs such as “No driver washrooms at this location” and “We have no truck driver’s washroom”.

For weeks, truckers across Canada and the U.S. have complained about a lack of access to rest areas. Many stores have been limiting access because of fears of contracting the virus.

Last week Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that all truck stops in the province will remain open to drivers.

Various trucking associations have also urged all levels of government to keep rest areas open.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ordered truck stops to remain open 24 hours.