NHTSA proposes removing brake pedal from automated vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ending a requirement that vehicles designed exclusively for automated driving have manual brake pedals.

“We are at the cusp of the greatest technological revolution in vehicle technology since the innovation of the Model T,” said NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison. “If we want America to lead the way, we have to reimagine our regulatory framework.”

Fully automated vehicles would still need to meet stopping distance requirements under NHTSA’s proposal. (Photo: iStock)

NHTSA said these vehicles would still be required to meet the same stopping distance performance criteria through alternative testing procedures.

The proposal is part of the agency’s effort to eliminate unnecessary requirements for automated vehicles not designed for a driver, such as windshield wipers and rearview mirrors. All existing regulations still apply to automated vehicles that retain manual controls.

NHTSA also said it is separately developing safety performance requirements for automated vehicles in real-world driving scenarios.

“Today’s action by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is another brick in the wall of a federal policy framework for autonomous vehicles,” said Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association CEO Jeff Farrah. ”AVIA commends the ongoing leadership of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison. Their ongoing development of AV regulations will help facilitate American leadership in autonomous vehicles.”

The agency is accepting until July 27.