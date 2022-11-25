O’Regan and Trucking HR Canada talk inclusive workplaces, anti-harassment training

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. brought discussions about safe, diverse and inclusive workplaces to Trucking HR Canada’s office on Friday – the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The Ottawa meeting touched on work including the organization’s suite of anti-harassment resources, including online training, developed with $2.7 million in funding through the Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Fund.

Close to 7,000 users representing 80 employers have signed up for the training modules delivered in a partnership with industry associations including the Canadian Trucking Alliance, Unifor, and provincial trucking associations.

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan Jr. (center) met with Trucking HR Canada staff to discuss a variety of projects that support inclusive workplaces. (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

Federally regulated trucking companies have since this January been required to undergo training around harassment and violence, while managers and supervisors must follow specific steps and timelines when notified about such issues.

Other discussed projects included the Women with Drive initiative, and work through the Workplace Opportunities: Removing Barriers to Equity program, the latter of which commits to breaking down employment barriers faced by Indigenous communities, people with disabilities, and visible minorities.

“The best workplaces attract the best workers,” O’Regan said in a press release. “Smart employers know that a safe and positive environment is more than moral responsibility, it’s good for business, too.”

“Employers promoting their safe and inclusive workplaces reach a larger candidate pool, and report higher retention rates as a result,” added Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

In a separate release, Women and Gender Equality and Youth Canada Minister Marci Ien also thanked Trucking HR Canada for taking steps to end gender-based violence.

“Everyone has the right to live free from violence, yet many Canadians continue to face violence every day because of their gender, gender expression, gender identity, or perceived gender,” Ien said.