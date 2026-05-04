Penske Logistics launches new supply chain platform 

Penske Logistics has launched Supply Chain Insight, a technology platform and mobile application that provides customers with a real-time view of their supply chain operations across transportation and warehousing.

“This new platform provides customers with an unprecedented and unified view across their highly complex transportation and warehousing operations. It connects data that is often split across separate systems, giving teams a clearer picture of what’s happening across their supply chain,” said Jeff Jackson, president of Penske Logistics.

Penske said that Supply Chain Insight is built to simplify operational data across systems into a single dashboard, allowing transportation companies to better manage loads, orders, and inventory.

It features more than 85 prebuilt and customizable metrics to help companies understand how their supply chains are truly performing within a single platform, Penske said. Users can proactively manage exceptions, eliminate handoff blind spots, and minimize delays.

There is also an embedded AI assistant that enables instant natural-language queries for loads, orders, and performance data.

“No two operations run the same, and the way teams use data should reflect that,” said Mike Medeiros, executive vice president of operations at Penske Logistics. “With Supply Chain Insight, our customers can define the metrics that matter most to their business, set performance thresholds, and focus on areas that can drive increased efficiency and results.”