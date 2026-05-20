Questar adds predictive rankings, AI recommendations to maintenance software

Questar Auto Technologies announced that its Total Fleet Health solution is available worldwide.

Total Fleet Health integrates with any existing telematics platform and is also available in North America with a new integration on the Geotab Marketplace. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze vehicle data, flag potential failures, and recommend specific actions.

“We are living in an era where AI can truly transform the way fleets maintain vehicles,” said Questar CEO Vered Mandelboum Josef. “Questar’s technology supports fleet managers every step of the way – from understanding what happened to seeing what is going on right now, anticipating what is likely to happen next, and ultimately, what to do about it; all in clear, actionable language.”

The latest version of Total Fleet Health includes a new embedded AI Assistant that lets users explore fleet data in natural language, such as identifying which vehicles need immediate attention.

Predictive rankings flag vehicles most likely to experience a breakdown or critical failure, allowing fleet managers to prioritize repairs.

Total Fleet Health also calculates the estimated financial impact of delaying repair, giving decision-makers a clear, dollar-based reason to act.

“Rather than reacting to isolated fault codes, Questar applies data-driven prediction models to calculate failure probability and estimated cost of inaction, giving fleets foresight into what is likely to fail and when,” said Josef.