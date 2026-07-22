Ryder adds free 60‑day warranty on used vehicles

Ryder System has launched the Ryder Vehicle Assurance Program, introducing a free 60-day limited warranty on its U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)-verified used commercial vehicles through the end of the year.

The program covers key powertrain and comfort components and is designed to give buyers added protection against unexpected repair costs. Customers also have the option to purchase extended warranty plans ranging from 90 days to 36 months.

The offering builds on Ryder’s existing used vehicle sales program, under which DOT-verified vehicles undergo a 140-point inspection and come with complete maintenance records. Ryder says that because it is the sole previous owner of the vehicles it sells, most have been serviced throughout their lifecycle by Ryder technicians. The company also guarantees its vehicles will meet DOT safety standards for legal operations within 15 days of purchase.

Ryder operates 55 used truck sales locations across the United States, offering pre-owned tractors, trucks, vans and trailers.