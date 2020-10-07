Smoke-puffing truck’s driver charged

CALEDON, Ont. – Police are urging truck drivers to ensure compliance with the Highway Traffic Act after discovering a smoke-belching vehicle in Caledon.

The driver was charged under the act for emitting what Caledon OPP said was “a large amount of smoke.” The trucker faces a fine of at least $110.

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for emitting "a large amount of smoke". (Photo: Caledon OPP)

“The emitting of unnecessary smoke and noise from motor vehicles on the highway is regulated by the Highway Traffic Act,” said Const. Iryna Nebogatova.

“Commercial vehicles are further regulated and must be inspected daily to ensure compliance,” she said.

It was not immediately clear whether the OPP was planning to expand its crackdown on smoke-puffing trucks to other parts of the province.

Smoke belching is caused by poor vehicle maintenance. Soot from those vehicles adds to emissions caused by greenhouse gases (GHG), which are invisible to the naked eye.

Last year, a major study revealed that large trucks contribute disproportionately to emissions on Canada’s roads.

The Near-Road Air Pollution Pilot Study was conducted by the Southern Ontario Centre for Atmospheric Aerosol Research at the University of Toronto in collaboration with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It said emissions from trucks represent the major source of key pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and black carbon.

Ontario has already announced plans to tighten rules governing trick emissions.

It plans to have a new truck emissions inspection regime in place by early 2022, under a series of regulatory changes that are currently in the works.

The province has committed to updating its periodic vehicle inspection program to include safety and emissions-related checks alike — part of a broader effort to crack down on those who manipulate exhaust and emissions systems.

The program will focus on commercial vehicles.

In 2014, the last year for which information is available, about 23% greenhouse gas emissions in Canada came from the transportation sector, and heavy-duty vehicles accounted for about 8% of total GHG emissions, according to the federal government.