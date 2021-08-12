Timing is everything when shippers rank carriers

If you’re a truck fleet doing business in Canada, you better keep a particularly close eye on schedules and delivery times.

On-time performance outweighed all other benchmarks in Inside Logistics’ annual Shipper’s Choice Awards.

Through the program, shippers and freight forwarders from across Canada rank individual carriers on a series of eight weighted benchmarks. On-time performance scored a 4.791 out of five for those sourcing truckload work, and 4.765 for LTL.

The Top 3 performance criteria for truckload services were rounded out by customer service (4.708) and competitive pricing (4.701), while in LTL the Top 3 were rounded out by customer service (4.758) and competitive pricing (4.721).

Twenty-eight carriers met or exceeded the benchmarks that shippers established for the 2021 awards, and 13 companies earned coveted Carriers of Choice designations because they have scored above such benchmarks for at least five years in a row.

Truckload carriers continued to face some of the toughest standards among all transportation modes, with the highest benchmarks for on-time performance, quality of equipment and operations, competitive pricing, customer service, leadership in problem solving, ability to provide value-added services, and sustainable transportation practices.

Nine carriers surpassed the related Benchmark of Excellence: All Connect Logistical Services; Apps Transport Group; Big Freight Systems; Bourassa Transport; Cavalier Transport; Hercules; Maritime Ontario; Penner International; and TransX/DeckX.

Compared to other transportation modes, LTL carriers scored the second-highest benchmarks in customer service, competitive pricing, leadership in problem-solving, and sustainable transportation practices.

Fleets meeting the Benchmark of Excellence in this category included All Connect Logistical Services; Apps Transport; BDR International Ltd.; Bourret Transportation; Cavalier; GX Transportation; Hercules; Polaris; and Spring Creek Carriers.

The survey was completed by 466 respondents.

For complete results, see the August edition of Inside Logistics.

Inside Logistics is published by Newcom Media, which also publishes trucknews.com and Today’s Trucking.