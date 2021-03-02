Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (1-25)
The Today’s Trucking Top 100 — Canada’s definitive ranking of the nation’s largest truck fleets by size — has been upended by recent mergers and acquisitions.
TFI International is purchasing UPS Freight, among others. Bison Transport has been acquired by James Richardson and Co. And Seaboard Transportation Systems is acquiring Armour Transportation Systems. Fleets throughout the list have added capacity and tucked in new operations.
But as much as things change, some things remain the same. There’s a familiar face at the top of the leader board for 2021.
1. TFI International
Montreal, QC
Customer Line: 514-331-4000
Straight Trucks: 140
Tractors: 8767
Trailers: 13790
OO: 4520
Employees: 10608
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
2. Canadian National Transportation
Brampton, ON
Customer Line: 888-888-5909
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 947
Trailers: 15,942
OO:
Employees:
Services: Intermodal, Temp. Control
3. Day & Ross
Hartland, NB
Customer Line: 800-561-0013
Straight Trucks: 700
Tractors: 4000
Trailers: 11250
OO: 2300
Employees: 5000
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
4. Mullen Group
Okotoks, AB
Customer Line: 866-995-7711
Straight Trucks: 1518
Tractors: 4184
Trailers: 8416
OO: 973
Employees: 4184
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
5. Bison Transport
Winnipeg, MB
Customer Line: 800-462-4766
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 2050
Trailers: 5900
OO: 1050
Employees: 2450
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing
6. Trimac
Calgary , AB
Customer Line: 403-298-5100
Straight Trucks: 22
Tractors: 1987
Trailers: 4257
OO: 1223
Employees: 2090
Services: TL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker
7. Canada Cartage
Mississauga, ON
Customer Line: 800-268-2228
Straight Trucks: 419
Tractors: 2848
Trailers: 2520
OO: 1070
Employees: 3262
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
8. Challenger Motor Freight
Cambridge, ON
Customer Line: 800-265-6358
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 1350
Trailers: 3375
OO: 232
Employees: 1220
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing
9. GFL Environmental
Vaughan, ON
Customer Line: 416-740-8279
Straight Trucks: 2853
Tractors: 379
Trailers: 1179
OO: 57
Employees: 6000
Sevices: Dedicated, Bulk, Tanker
10. Charger Logistics
Brampton, ON
Customer Line: 905-793-3525
Straight Trucks: 25
Tractors: 880
Trailers: 3500
OO: 750
Employees: n/a
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
11. Armour Transport
Moncton, NB
Customer Line: 800-561-7987
Straight Trucks: 140
Tractors: 925
Trailers: 3300
OO: 41
Employees: 1958
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
12. Westcan Bulk Transport
Edmonton, AB
Customer Line: 800-661-2855
Straight Trucks: 6
Tractors: 1019
Trailers: 2976
OO: 139
Employees: 1011
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
13. Groupe Robert
Boucherville, QC
Customer Line: 800-361-8281
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 1123
Trailers: 2854
OO: 0
Employees: 3383
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
14. UPS Canada
Mississauga, ON
Customer Line: 800-742-5877
Straight Trucks: 2862
Tractors: 170
Trailers: 362
OO: 0
Employees: 12000
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing
15. Manitoulin Transport
Gore Bay, ON
Customer Line: 800-265-1485
Straight Trucks: 207
Tractors: 945
Trailers: 2240
OO: 184
Employees: 0
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Tanker, Warehousing
16. C.A.T./ Canadian American Trans.
Coteau-du-Lac, QC
Customer Line: 800-363-5313
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 450
Trailers: 2750
OO: 525
Employees: 761
Services: TL, Intermodal
17. M-O Freightworks
Brampton, ON
Customer Line: 905-792-6100
Straight Trucks: 139
Tractors: 448
Trailers: 2587
OO: 363
Employees: 0
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
18. Consolidated FastFrate
Woodbridge, ON
Customer Line: 800-268-1564
Straight Trucks: 18
Tractors: 1116
Trailers: 2000
OO: 728
Employees: 1530
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing
19. Kriska Transportation Group
Prescott, ON
Customer Line: 800-461-8000
Straight Trucks: 1
Tractors: 756
Trailers: 2020
OO: 280
Employees: 1180
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
20. International Truckload Services
Belleville, ON
Customer Line: 800-267-1888
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 465
Trailers: 2200
OO: 300
Employees: 600
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
21. Highlight Motor Group
Concord, ON
Customer Line: 905-761-1400
Straight Trucks: 12
Tractors: 725
Trailers: 1650
OO: 25
Employees: 1100
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
22. Caravan Logistics
Oakville, ON
Customer Line: 905-338-5885
Straight Trucks: 1
Tractors: 215
Trailers: 1770
OO: 89
Employees: 124
Services: TL ,LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing
23. Speedy Transport
Brampton, ON
Customer Line: 800-265-5351
Straight Trucks: 174
Tractors: 534
Trailers: 1275
OO: 470
Employees: 525
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing
24. Arrow Transportation Systems
Vancouver, BC
Customer Line: 250-374-3831
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 385
Trailers: 1543
OO: 162
Employees: 907
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
25. Siemens Transportation Group
Saskatoon, SK
Customer Line: 800-667-8556
Straight Trucks: 37
Tractors: 503
Trailers: 1345
OO: 132
Employees: 890
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Warehousing
- Compiled by Derek Clouthier
