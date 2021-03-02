Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (1-25)

The Today’s Trucking Top 100 — Canada’s definitive ranking of the nation’s largest truck fleets by size — has been upended by recent mergers and acquisitions.

TFI International is purchasing UPS Freight, among others. Bison Transport has been acquired by James Richardson and Co. And Seaboard Transportation Systems is acquiring Armour Transportation Systems. Fleets throughout the list have added capacity and tucked in new operations.

But as much as things change, some things remain the same. There’s a familiar face at the top of the leader board for 2021.

The Today’s Trucking Top 100 is the definitive ranking of fleet capacity in Canada.

1. TFI International

Montreal, QC

Customer Line: 514-331-4000

www.tfiintl.com

Straight Trucks: 140

Tractors: 8767

Trailers: 13790

OO: 4520

Employees: 10608

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

2. Canadian National Transportation

Brampton, ON

Customer Line: 888-888-5909

www.cn.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 947

Trailers: 15,942

OO:

Employees:

Services: Intermodal, Temp. Control

3. Day & Ross

Hartland, NB

Customer Line: 800-561-0013

www.dayross.com

Straight Trucks: 700

Tractors: 4000

Trailers: 11250

OO: 2300

Employees: 5000

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

4. Mullen Group

Okotoks, AB

Customer Line: 866-995-7711

www.mullen-group.com

Straight Trucks: 1518

Tractors: 4184

Trailers: 8416

OO: 973

Employees: 4184

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

5. Bison Transport

Winnipeg, MB

Customer Line: 800-462-4766

www.bisontransport.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 2050

Trailers: 5900

OO: 1050

Employees: 2450

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing

6. Trimac

Calgary , AB

Customer Line: 403-298-5100

www.trimac.com

Straight Trucks: 22

Tractors: 1987

Trailers: 4257

OO: 1223

Employees: 2090

Services: TL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker

7. Canada Cartage

Mississauga, ON

Customer Line: 800-268-2228

www.canadacartage.com

Straight Trucks: 419

Tractors: 2848

Trailers: 2520

OO: 1070

Employees: 3262

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

8. Challenger Motor Freight

Cambridge, ON

Customer Line: 800-265-6358

www.challenger.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 1350

Trailers: 3375

OO: 232

Employees: 1220

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing

9. GFL Environmental

Vaughan, ON

Customer Line: 416-740-8279

www.gflenv.com

Straight Trucks: 2853

Tractors: 379

Trailers: 1179

OO: 57

Employees: 6000

Sevices: Dedicated, Bulk, Tanker

10. Charger Logistics

Brampton, ON

Customer Line: 905-793-3525

www.chargerlogistics.com

Straight Trucks: 25

Tractors: 880

Trailers: 3500

OO: 750

Employees: n/a

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

11. Armour Transport

Moncton, NB

Customer Line: 800-561-7987

www.armour.ca

Straight Trucks: 140

Tractors: 925

Trailers: 3300

OO: 41

Employees: 1958

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

12. Westcan Bulk Transport

Edmonton, AB

Customer Line: 800-661-2855

www.westcanbulk.ca

Straight Trucks: 6

Tractors: 1019

Trailers: 2976

OO: 139

Employees: 1011

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

13. Groupe Robert

Boucherville, QC

Customer Line: 800-361-8281

www.robert.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 1123

Trailers: 2854

OO: 0

Employees: 3383

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

14. UPS Canada

Mississauga, ON

Customer Line: 800-742-5877

www.ups.com/ca

Straight Trucks: 2862

Tractors: 170

Trailers: 362

OO: 0

Employees: 12000

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing

15. Manitoulin Transport

Gore Bay, ON

Customer Line: 800-265-1485

www.manitoulintransport.com

Straight Trucks: 207

Tractors: 945

Trailers: 2240

OO: 184

Employees: 0

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Tanker, Warehousing

16. C.A.T./ Canadian American Trans.

Coteau-du-Lac, QC

Customer Line: 800-363-5313

www.cat.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 450

Trailers: 2750

OO: 525

Employees: 761

Services: TL, Intermodal

17. M-O Freightworks

Brampton, ON

Customer Line: 905-792-6100

www.m-o.com

Straight Trucks: 139

Tractors: 448

Trailers: 2587

OO: 363

Employees: 0

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

18. Consolidated FastFrate

Woodbridge, ON

Customer Line: 800-268-1564

www.fastfrate.com

Straight Trucks: 18

Tractors: 1116

Trailers: 2000

OO: 728

Employees: 1530

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Warehousing

19. Kriska Transportation Group

Prescott, ON

Customer Line: 800-461-8000

www.kriskagroup.com

Straight Trucks: 1

Tractors: 756

Trailers: 2020

OO: 280

Employees: 1180

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

20. International Truckload Services

Belleville, ON

Customer Line: 800-267-1888

www.itstruck.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 465

Trailers: 2200

OO: 300

Employees: 600

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

21. Highlight Motor Group

Concord, ON

Customer Line: 905-761-1400

www.highlightmotor.com

Straight Trucks: 12

Tractors: 725

Trailers: 1650

OO: 25

Employees: 1100

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

22. Caravan Logistics

Oakville, ON

Customer Line: 905-338-5885

www.caravangroup.com

Straight Trucks: 1

Tractors: 215

Trailers: 1770

OO: 89

Employees: 124

Services: TL ,LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing

23. Speedy Transport

Brampton, ON

Customer Line: 800-265-5351

www.speedy.ca

Straight Trucks: 174

Tractors: 534

Trailers: 1275

OO: 470

Employees: 525

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing

24. Arrow Transportation Systems

Vancouver, BC

Customer Line: 250-374-3831

www.arrow.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 385

Trailers: 1543

OO: 162

Employees: 907

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

25. Siemens Transportation Group

Saskatoon, SK

Customer Line: 800-667-8556

www.siemenstransport.com

Straight Trucks: 37

Tractors: 503

Trailers: 1345

OO: 132

Employees: 890

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Warehousing