Truckers asked to share stories of charitable holiday work

TORONTO, Ont. – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) and Trucks for Change (T4C) are urging members of the trucking industry to pay it forward this holiday season, showing support for the kindness expressed during Covid-19.

In a call encouraging carriers to involve themselves in a local charity or company initiative, the groups note in a press release that Canadians expressed thanks to truckers, sharing everything from social media posts to meals when rest stops were shut down.

“CTA wants to show how our industry is giving back to Canadians and how grateful we are for all the support we have received during this difficult year,” said CTA chairman Jean Claude Fortin.

“Thousands of people came forward in unprecedented ways to express their gratitude to our industry this year. This is our chance to say ‘thank you’ back,” said Doug Sutherland, who will act as a liaison between CTA and Trucks for Change.

The organization coordinates moves of free or discounted freight for an array of non-profit organizations, and trucking-related volunteer hours for organizations like Habitat for Humanity.

They’re also encouraging those in the giving spirit to share the charitable endeavors online through a social media campaign with the hashtags #ThankaTrucker and #TruckersPayitForward. A related toolkit was established to help.

Some of those to be shared in the coming month will include established campaigns like 18 Wheels of Christmas, but also standalone acts of giving like toy drives or sorting food at food banks.

“T4C has been helping carriers participate in many charitable acts for years, but we think getting involved is more important now than ever,” said T4C chairman Scott Smith.

“I don’t think it’s lost on anyone at many of our carrier companies that we are part of ‘the lucky ones’ while other areas of the economy have been decimated by COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions. At the same time, charitable support infrastructure is being strained to the limit, so every bit of extra involvement our industry can provide will be extremely helpful to those in need.”