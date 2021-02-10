Weigh in motion on the go in B.C.’s Lower Mainland

Registered and approved truckers are now bypassing the Nordel Inspection Station in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, thanks to Weigh2GoBC infrastructure improvements.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure installed weigh-in-motion sensors in six lanes of southbound Highway 9 leading up to the station, including at the on-ramp from Cliveden Avenue and the counterflow lane.

(Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

The work that began in 2018 officially concluded in December.

While the location had previously been served by Weigh2GoBC’s automatic vehicle identification technology, that didn’t allow for on-road verification of weight, dimensions, and axle imbalances, the ministry notes.

Once a truck is given a “green light” at one station, it can bypass all Weigh2Go-equipped stations for the next 24 hours, although they can still be randomly selected for other reports.

The program is free to all B.C.-plated commercial vehicles that register with Weigh2GoBC.

Eleven stations are now included in the Weigh2GoBC Program, supporting 488 registered carriers and more than 5,000 vehicles. Collectively, the ministry says they have helped save 1.7 million liters of fuel thanks to reduced idling, and help the industry save more than $49 million.

Savings for fleets range from reduced delays to fuel savings.