ZF PowerLine transmission to be offered on Capacity terminal tractors

ZF’s PowerLine transmission will be integrated into Capacity Trucks’ terminal tractor lineup, with availability expected later this year.

The transmission will be offered on Capacity’s TJ Series terminal tractors, which are used in ports, intermodal yards and distribution centres, according to a news release.

ZF said the PowerLine system is designed to improve efficiency and reliability while supporting a lower total cost of ownership. For terminal tractor applications, the transmission is intended to support smooth vehicle maneuverability, reduced maintenance requirements, and improved driver experience, even in stop-and-go applications.

“Capacity Trucks has a long-standing reputation for building purpose-driven vehicles for some of the most demanding duty cycles in the industry, and this application just further underscores the PowerLine transmission’s ability to meet various customer demands. PowerLine is now an option to support terminal tractors, besides HD pick-ups, work trucks and long-haul applications,” said Alexandre Esgolmin, head of driveline technology North America, at ZF commercial vehicle solutions. “By combining Capacity’s truck design and manufacturing expertise with ZF’s advanced technology, we aim to help fleet operators improve productivity while preparing for future regulatory and operational challenges.”

“ZF is a trusted technology partner with deep experience in commercial vehicle systems,” added Todd Gibson, senior director of sales, Capacity Trucks. “Their solution aligns with our goal of delivering robust, efficient, and customer-focused terminal tractors that perform in real-world operating conditions.”