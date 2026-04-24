Dynamic Connections buys SAFE Transportation

SAFE Transportation Services has been acquired by Dynamic Connections, expanding the buyer’s over-the-road capabilities and strengthening its presence across North America.

The deal brings together two logistics providers with operations spanning the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987 and based in Cincinnati, SAFE operates as a non-asset third-party logistics provider focused on high-value, time-sensitive freight where service failures can carry significant consequences. Its customer base includes medical, pharmaceutical, and food-grade supply chains.

Dynamic Connections said the acquisition will enhance its ability to deliver integrated transportation solutions across its network, while broadening service offerings for customers of both companies.

SAFE president Joe Fahrendorf said finding the right partner was key, given the company’s history as a family-built business.

“Selling our business meant selling my parents’ life’s work and a significant part of my own,” he said. “It was critical that we found a team we could trust and who deeply understood our sector and unique value proposition.”