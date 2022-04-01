TFI International widens gap atop list of Canada’s largest fleets

TFI International substantially widened its gap as Canada’s largest trucking firm over the past year, thanks to its bold acquisition of UPS Freight in the U.S. However, part of TFI’s plan is to right-size the related network, closing certain terminals under the TForce Freight banner.

Even as that happens, the fleet comfortably holds the lead spot on the Today’s Trucking Top 100, which reflects an annual tally of straight trucks, tractors and trailers.

CN Transportation dropped two positions in 2022, passed by both Day & Ross and Mullen Group, largely because the company didn’t include TransX in the data provided to Today’s Trucking. CN recently fended off a campaign by an activist hedge fund investor that, among other things, demanded the railway focus on its core rail business.

Meanwhile, General Logistics Systems (GLS Canada) made its debut in the 20th position after its British parent significantly increased its Canadian presence by purchasing Rosenau Transport last October.

(Photo: TFI International)

Like Rosenau, Armour Transportation was another perennial member of the Top 100 to disappear this year due to an acquisition. The fleet ranked 11th in 2021, but was purchased by Seaboard Transportation Group, which declined to share its equipment counts.

Big movers up the list in 2022 included Titanium Transportation, which nearly doubled in fleet size and went from 27th spot last year to 12th this year, thanks to its sizeable acquisition of ITS. Pride Group was another big mover, climbing from 35th to 24th position. And look for Pride to climb even higher next year in the wake of its purchase of Texas-based Arnold Transportation in February, giving the fleet an additional 414 tractors and 1,400 dry van trailers not yet included in our tally.

Fleets to watch include Group Nadeau, climbing 15 spots to 42nd from 57th; Musket Transport, which jumped 25 spots to 53rd from 78th; and Express Mondor, which surged 21 positions to 69th from 90th.

There could be some further shuffling of positions in next year’s rankings. Spots 13 to 19 were separated by just 459 of the points based on equipment counts, for example.

Most large changes in rankings, however, will likely have to come through acquisitions. Supply chain challenges and labor shortages have made it difficult for fleets to procure new equipment and hire drivers over the past two years. TFI International, for example, wanted 1,000 trucks last year. It only received 300 of them. The complete list of the Top 100 can be found below.

Top 1-25

Top 26-50

Top 51-75

Top 76-100