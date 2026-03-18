Hendrickson launches Watchman wheel-end sensing system

Hendrickson is expanding its push into connected trailer technology with the launch of its Watchman wheel-end sensing system, unveiled at the Technology & Maintenance Council annual meeting.

The new system is designed to give fleets real-time visibility into tire and wheel-end conditions, helping reduce tire costs, improve uptime and support predictive maintenance strategies.

Matt Wilson (Photo: James Menzies)

Watchman builds on Hendrickson’s Tiremaax Pro tire inflation system by adding an intelligence layer that interprets data and delivers actionable insights to fleets.

“A simple way to think about it is Tiremaax inflates, TPMS monitors, and Watchman interprets the data and connects it to fleet operations,” said Matt Wilson, vice president of Hendrickson’s Vehicle Technology Group.

The system uses hub-mounted sensors to collect data at each wheel position, including tire pressure and temperature, and can detect slow leaks, major leaks and other developing issues before they lead to downtime.

Data is transmitted via Bluetooth to a receiver and can then be integrated into existing telematics platforms, making the system telematics-agnostic. Fleets can also access information through a mobile app, allowing technicians or drivers to perform quick inspections and identify issues such as slow leaks even when inflation systems are compensating.

Hendrickson says the system is designed for seamless OEM integration, with sensors mounted directly to the hubcap, eliminating additional installation time. The sensors are permanently installed, require no recalibration when tires are changed, and are powered by a battery designed to last the life of the system.

The company emphasized the financial impact of tire performance. Tires can account for more than 25% of a fleet’s operating costs, and a tire running just 10 psi underinflated can reduce casing life by 15% and treadwear by 10%.

Wilson said the goal is to eliminate guesswork and provide fleets with clearer insights into the root cause of tire issues.

“Tires remain one of the largest operating expenses for fleets,” he said. “By pairing Watchman with Tiremaax, fleets get automatic inflation combined with intelligent diagnostics.”

The company is also developing additional capabilities, including vibration monitoring and brake wear sensing, as it looks to expand Watchman into a broader predictive maintenance platform.

The launch comes as Hendrickson marks the 100th anniversary of its original walking beam suspension, underscoring the company’s shift from traditional mechanical systems toward integrated, data-driven products.