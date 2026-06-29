Schneider restructures leadership as Jim Filter takes CEO role

Schneider National is reorganizing its leadership team as Jim Filter prepares to become president and CEO on July 1, creating two executive portfolios intended to streamline decision-making and strengthen accountability across the carrier’s truckload, intermodal and logistics businesses.

Filter, a 27-year Schneider veteran, succeeds Mark Rourke, who will transition to executive chairman of the board after serving as president and CEO since 2019.

“As we look ahead to a new chapter, I am confident the tightly aligned structure we are announcing today will help us remain nimble, maintain close relationships with our customers and continue building a stronger, more agile Schneider for the future,” Filter said. “Our strategy empowers accountable leaders and engaged teams to accelerate growth and drive efficiency.”

Under the new structure, Michael Baumgardt has been named executive vice president of intermodal and logistics. Baumgardt joined Schneider in 2001 and has held leadership positions in customer service, sales, network management and operations.

Steve Wells will join Schneider as executive vice president of truckload after serving as president of Cowan Systems, which Schneider acquired in 2024. Wells previously served as Cowan’s chief operating officer and has more than 27 years of transportation industry experience.

Schneider also promoted Angela Prill to senior vice president of intermodal operations. Prill has more than 15 years of supply chain experience and has held several leadership roles within Schneider’s intermodal business, including vice president of intermodal network management and operations.

“I’m excited to lead our Intermodal and Logistics teams and continue leveraging their expertise and collaboration to unlock more value for our customers,” Baumgardt said.

Wells said he plans to build on Schneider’s truckload business by focusing on customer-driven transportation solutions.

“This opportunity to join the Schneider leadership team allows me to bring my expertise and add a competitive edge to the truckload portfolio,” Wells said. “In this ever-changing supply chain environment, my focus remains on providing customer-driven solutions that move freight forward every day.”

The company said the restructuring is designed to align support functions more closely with its transportation service offerings while improving operational efficiency and customer service.