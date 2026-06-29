Ziglar II captures back-to-back Shell Rotella SuperRigs crowns

Kenny Ziglar II of Rawlins, Wyo., captured Best of Show honors for the second consecutive year with his 2007 Peterbilt 379, nicknamed “Scrapin By,” at the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition held June 25-27 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

He was awarded $10,000 from Shell Rotella. In addition, the truck won second place in the Best Lights category.

Kenny Ziglar II’s 2007 Peterbilt 379 won Best of Show at the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (Photo: Leo Barros)

List of winners

Best of show

Winner: Kenny Ziglar II, 2007 Peterbilt

First runner up: David Calabrese, 2022 Peterbilt

Second runner up: Jeffrey Dills, 2007 Peterbilt

Show truck

Winner: Ronnie Millsaps, 1969 Peterbilt

2nd place: Jack Norton, 2022 Peterbilt

3rd place: Kevin Hylton, 1975 Brockway 360TL

(Photo: Shell Rotella)

Classic division

Winner: John T Barker III, 1997 Peterbilt

2nd place: Justin Roberts, 1971 Peterbilt (two stick)

3rd place: Jay VanKampen, 1976 Kenworth

Tractor division

Winner: Brad Harminson, 2020 Peterbilt

2nd place: Billy Odom, 1984 Peterbilt

3rd place: Jeremiah Wolfe, 2017 Peterbilt

Tractor/trailer division

Winner: Kaleb Hammett, 2015 Peterbilt

2nd place: Joshua Teel, 2001 Peterbilt

3rd place: Malen Johson Jr., 2007 Peterbilt

Specialized working truck

Winner: Cody Warner, 2022 Peterbilt

2nd place: Randy Supak, 2018 Peterbilt

3rd place: Robert Wallace, 2009 Peterbilt

(Photo: Leo Barros)

Best lights

Winner: Joshua Teel, 2001 Peterbilt

2nd place: Kenny Ziglar II, 2007 Peterbilt

3rd place: Ronnie Millsaps, 1969 Peterbilt

Best engine

David Calabrese, 2022 Peterbilt

Best chrome

Kaleb Hammett, 2015 Peterbilt

Best theme

Jeremy Houghtailing, 2024 Kenworth

Best interior

David Calabrese, 2022 Peterbilt

People’s choice

Justin Speece

Steve Sturgess Award

Kilian Flanary, 1992 BMY

Winners in the truck beauty contest for actively working trucks received cash prizes and MyMilesMatter reward miles from the Shell Rotella loyalty program. Twelve drivers were selected to have their trucks featured in the 2027 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.