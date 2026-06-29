Ziglar II captures back-to-back Shell Rotella SuperRigs crowns
Kenny Ziglar II of Rawlins, Wyo., captured Best of Show honors for the second consecutive year with his 2007 Peterbilt 379, nicknamed “Scrapin By,” at the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition held June 25-27 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.
He was awarded $10,000 from Shell Rotella. In addition, the truck won second place in the Best Lights category.
List of winners
Best of show
Winner: Kenny Ziglar II, 2007 Peterbilt
First runner up: David Calabrese, 2022 Peterbilt
Second runner up: Jeffrey Dills, 2007 Peterbilt
Show truck
Winner: Ronnie Millsaps, 1969 Peterbilt
2nd place: Jack Norton, 2022 Peterbilt
3rd place: Kevin Hylton, 1975 Brockway 360TL
Classic division
Winner: John T Barker III, 1997 Peterbilt
2nd place: Justin Roberts, 1971 Peterbilt (two stick)
3rd place: Jay VanKampen, 1976 Kenworth
Tractor division
Winner: Brad Harminson, 2020 Peterbilt
2nd place: Billy Odom, 1984 Peterbilt
3rd place: Jeremiah Wolfe, 2017 Peterbilt
Tractor/trailer division
Winner: Kaleb Hammett, 2015 Peterbilt
2nd place: Joshua Teel, 2001 Peterbilt
3rd place: Malen Johson Jr., 2007 Peterbilt
Specialized working truck
Winner: Cody Warner, 2022 Peterbilt
2nd place: Randy Supak, 2018 Peterbilt
3rd place: Robert Wallace, 2009 Peterbilt
Best lights
Winner: Joshua Teel, 2001 Peterbilt
2nd place: Kenny Ziglar II, 2007 Peterbilt
3rd place: Ronnie Millsaps, 1969 Peterbilt
Best engine
David Calabrese, 2022 Peterbilt
Best chrome
Kaleb Hammett, 2015 Peterbilt
Best theme
Jeremy Houghtailing, 2024 Kenworth
Best interior
David Calabrese, 2022 Peterbilt
People’s choice
Justin Speece
Steve Sturgess Award
Kilian Flanary, 1992 BMY
Winners in the truck beauty contest for actively working trucks received cash prizes and MyMilesMatter reward miles from the Shell Rotella loyalty program. Twelve drivers were selected to have their trucks featured in the 2027 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.
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