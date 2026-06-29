Chrome and lights shine as Shell Rotella SuperRigs celebrates working trucks
There was no shortage of dazzling chrome, shiny painted surfaces and bright lights at the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.
From meticulously polished hoods and chrome reflecting the summer sun to elaborate lighting displays that transformed Class 8 trucks into rolling works of art after dark, North America’s best-looking working trucks competed for top honors in one of the industry’s most prestigious truck beauty contests June 24-26.
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