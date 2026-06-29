Chrome and lights shine as Shell Rotella SuperRigs celebrates working trucks

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There was no shortage of dazzling chrome, shiny painted surfaces and bright lights at the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.

From meticulously polished hoods and chrome reflecting the summer sun to elaborate lighting displays that transformed Class 8 trucks into rolling works of art after dark, North America’s best-looking working trucks competed for top honors in one of the industry’s most prestigious truck beauty contests June 24-26.

A lit up tractor trailer
A lit up tractor trailer awaits judging during the 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs held at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (Photo: Leo Barros)
A green truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A maroon truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
An orange truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A hood ornament in the foreground as trucks as parked
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A dump truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A lit up truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
An engine on display
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A shiny truck engine
(Photo: Leo Barros)
An engine on display
(Photo: Leo Barros)
An engine on display
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A classic International
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Interior of a cab
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Cab lit up in orange light
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Maroon interior of a cab
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Pink interior of a cab
(Photo: Leo Barros)
The blue interior of a cab
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Green interior of a cab
(Photo: Leo Barros)
The back of a tractor
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Blue truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
The back of a tractor
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Orange truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A brown truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A white truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A red cabover
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A silver grey truck
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A hood ornament on a Kenworth
(Photo: Leo Barros)
White truck with brown stripes
(Photo: Leo Barros)
A tractor trailer
(Photo: Leo Barros)
Ziglar II captures back-to-back Shell Rotella SuperRigs crowns

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