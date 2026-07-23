OPP officers lay 143 charges during Operation Safe Driver in western Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police laid 143 charges during Operation Safe Driver, targeting unsafe driving behaviors and commercial vehicle violations across western Ontario.

Members of the OPP West Region conducted the annual enforcement campaign from July 12 to 18 across 13 detachment areas, focusing on the leading factors contributing to commercial motor vehicle collisions, including speeding, improper lane changes and following too closely.

Among the charges issued were 30 related to commercial vehicle inspection and maintenance, 25 involving permits, licence plates and driver’s licences, 25 for speeding, 18 for disobeying traffic signs, 11 for seatbelt violations, eight for defective equipment, six for distracted driving and four for careless driving.