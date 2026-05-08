Zeem tops 350,000 EV charging sessions at LAX depot

Zeem Solutions says its Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) charging depot has surpassed 350,000 cumulative charging sessions since opening in December 2021, underscoring growing demand for commercial EV charging infrastructure.

The company said the facility has dispensed an estimated 13.4 million kWh of electricity to rental car, ride-hail, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial fleets operating around one of the busiest airports in the U.S.

During the first four months of 2026 alone, Zeem delivered more than 75,000 charging sessions and dispensed 3.2 million kWh of electricity.

“You learn a tremendous amount from 350,000 commercial charging sessions, and those lessons have shaped Zeem 2.0 as we bring our proven model directly to customer fleet sites,” said Paul Gioupis, founder and chief executive officer of Zeem Solutions. “Five years of operating commercial EV charging at scale has taught us what drives uptime, where execution matters most, and why reliability is non-negotiable.”

The company said all charging sessions at the LAX depot are contracted and scheduled in advance, helping it maintain 98% charger uptime while accommodating a mix of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles, including Class 8 trucks.

Zeem said the site operates with 24/7 valet services to rotate and check in vehicles, alongside charging, parking, security, maintenance, and cleaning services for fleets ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy trucks.

The company estimates charging activity at the depot has avoided approximately 5.6 million kg of CO2 emissions, equivalent to burning more than 634,000 gallons of gasoline.

“What the 350,000-session milestone really measures is reliability at scale,” said Rick Eckert, vice president of operations at Zeem Solutions. “Every one of those sessions represents a fleet vehicle that needed to get back on the road on time.”

Zeem said it is expanding its depot network with new facilities planned for the SeaTac and Long Beach markets while also offering turnkey charging infrastructure directly at customer fleet sites through its MyGrid platform.