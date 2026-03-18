Fontaine Fifth Wheel, Aperia announce new partnership
Aperia Technologies announced a new partnership with Fontaine Fifth Wheel to integrate SmartConnect fifth wheel data into Aperia’s Halo Connect fleet management suite.
The partnership was announced during a joint press event at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn.
“Integrating SmartConnect with Halo Connect brings fleets a powerful new layer of insurance and operational intelligence,” said Aaron Puckett, senior vice president of business development at Fontaine Fifth Wheel. “By unifying fifth‑wheel lock status with other mission‑critical data, we’re giving drivers and fleet managers clearer, faster insight into every connection they make.”
The companies said they plan to commercialize the integration in 2026 with leading fleets, enabling drivers using SmartConnect to confirm successful tractor-trailer coupling within the Halo Drive app.
Also during TMC, Aperia said it is expanding its automatic tire inflation system to the steer axle, addressing what the company said is one of the most safety-critical and frequently underinflated positions on a commercial vehicle.
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