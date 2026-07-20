IntelliShift partners with TruckerCloud

Fleet management software provider IntelliShift announced it has partnered with TruckerCloud to give insurers access to fleet telematics and video safety data for underwriting and risk assessment.

Through the partnership, IntelliShift joins TruckerCloud’s network of connected camera and telematics providers allowing insurance carriers to view fleet operating data, including vehicle locations, routes and driver behavior captured by AI-powered dash cameras.

The companies said the added visibility will help insurers assess risk more accurately while allowing fleets to use their safety performance to support insurance renewals and pricing.

“TruckerCloud is proud to add IntelliShift to our growing list of camera provider integrations. By bringing IntelliShift into our platform, we’re able to give insurers a more complete picture of driver behavior — not just where a truck is, but how it’s being operated. That data drives better underwriting decisions and better outcomes for everyone on the road,” said Spencer Mitchell, CEO of TruckerCloud.

“Our customers invest in safety every day, and they deserve to see that work pay off beyond the road. This partnership connects their telematics and video data directly to the teams writing their policies. When insurers can see how safely a fleet actually operates, the safest operators often get the recognition they have earned,” added Alex Castillo, channel sales director at IntelliShift.

The integration is now available to IntelliShift customers and TruckerCloud’s insurance partners.