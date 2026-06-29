Manitoulin charity golf tournament tops $2.1 million raised over 18 years

Manitoulin Group of Companies raised $150,000 through its 18th annual Charity Golf Classic, bringing the event’s cumulative fundraising total to more than $2.15 million since its inception.

The tournament, held June 22-23 at Rocky Crest Golf Resort and The Lake Joseph Club in Muskoka, attracted trucking and logistics industry leaders and suppliers to support two Ontario charities.

Dwayne Hihn (Manitoulin Non-asset Companies), Butch Goring (NHL), Don Goodwill (Manitoulin Group of Companies), Billy Smith (NHL), Scott Tilley (The Tandent Group), Jeff King (Manitoulin Transport). (Photo: Manitoulin Transport)

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jennifer Ashleigh Children’s Charity, which provides financial assistance to families of seriously ill children, and the Ontario Trucking Association Education Foundation, which awards scholarships to students with ties to Ontario’s trucking industry.

The event also featured a “locker room chat” with former NHL players Brad May, Billy Smith and Butch Goring, along with live and silent auctions and a raffle for two Air Canada tickets.

“This year’s tournament demonstrates the trucking and logistics industry’s continued commitment to giving back to the communities it serves,” Manitoulin said in announcing the results.