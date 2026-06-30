US debuts Freedom 250 highway sign as interstate system turns 70

The Federal Highway Administration has debuted its Freedom 250 highway sign in celebration of the interstate system’s 70th anniversary.

States have been invited to display this sign as part of the Department of Transportation’s broader Freedom 250 initiative.

FHWA’s Sean McMaster unveils the new highway sign. (Photo: FHWA)

“The new ‘Freedom 250’ highway signs stand for more than just historical milestones; they celebrate the very principle of freedom of movement that defines our nation,” said Transportation Deputy Secretary Steven Bradbury.

“After having propelled America into prosperity for 70 years, it’s time to envision how our nation’s interstates can better serve a modern economy,” said FHWA Administrator Sean McMaster.

McMaster also announced a nationwide initiative asking Americans to help DOT address critical highway infrastructure needs. FHWA’s “Reimagining America’s Interstates” initiative is collecting comments on new interstate facility proposals, feedback on major upgrades needed to existing routes, and on how the system can better meet the needs of the 21st-century traveling public.