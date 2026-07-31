Amerit expands Canadian footprint with Triple Diamond acquisition

Amerit Fleet Solutions has expanded its Canadian presence with the acquisition of Mississauga-based Triple Diamond Truck and Trailer Repair, its second acquisition in Canada this year.

The deal follows Amerit’s acquisition of Pro Reefer earlier this year and brings together two companies that have operated as sister businesses for years.

(Photo: Amerit Fleet Solutions)

Triple Diamond operates a 24,000 sq.-ft., 16-bay facility in Mississauga and provides Ontario Ministry of Transportation-certified commercial truck and trailer maintenance and repair services. The company services equipment from major OEMs.

“Triple Diamond Truck and Trailer Repair has officially joined the Pro Reefer family,” said Thomas Vandermeer, CEO and president of Pro Reefer. “While this marks an important milestone for our organization, it also formalizes a relationship that has existed for years.”

Amerit said combining the two operations will expand Pro Reefer’s service capabilities and strengthen support for commercial fleets across Canada.

“Pro Reefer has continued to demonstrate its market leadership, customer focus, and operational excellence, making it a best-in-class acquisition platform for the Canadian market on behalf of Amerit,” said Adam Lev, vice president of corporate development at Amerit Fleet Solutions. “The acquisition of Triple Diamond builds on Amerit’s and Pro Reefer’s growth momentum and represents another important step in our long-term growth strategy.”

The companies said the combined organization will continue operating with a focus on commercial fleet maintenance, repair and customer support.