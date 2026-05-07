Hendrickson debuts electric drive axle for medium-duty trucks

Hendrickson has introduced its first electric drive axle, targeting Classes 6-7 trucks and buses as fleets look for more efficient electrification solutions.

The new Electraax system, developed with Driventic, integrates the motor, inverter, gearbox and axle into a single package designed to improve efficiency and reduce weight.

(Photo: James Menzies)

Hendrickson said the system delivers up to 94% efficiency at the system level, which can help extend range and reduce energy consumption. The lightweight, modular design is also aimed at addressing one of the biggest challenges in medium-duty electrification — balancing battery size, payload capacity and cost.

Electraax combines a single-speed gearbox with a fully integrated ePowertrain, reducing component count and mechanical losses compared to multi-speed systems. The setup also supports full regenerative braking, allowing fleets to recover more energy during operation.

The company said the simplified architecture improves reliability while delivering consistent torque for applications such as pickup-and-delivery and school bus routes.

The system is designed specifically for Classes 6–7 vehicles, including school buses and last-mile delivery trucks in sectors such as food and beverage distribution. A modular platform allows OEMs to tailor configurations, including track width, suspension and braking systems, to suit different chassis and duty cycles.

Hendrickson said the lighter axle design can help reduce overall vehicle weight, potentially lowering battery requirements and total cost of ownership.

The launch marks two firsts for the company — its first drive axle and its first electric axle — as it expands beyond its traditional suspension and ride control systems into electrified powertrain components.