Snap-on buys Diesel Laptops for $100M
Snap-on has acquired Diesel Laptops, a provider of diagnostic and repair information solutions for commercial trucks and off-highway equipment, in a deal valued at approximately $100 million.
The acquisition closed June 8 and will see Diesel Laptops become part of Snap-on’s Repair Systems & Information Group.
Based in Irmo, S.C., Diesel Laptops serves heavy-duty repair shops, fleets and equipment operators with diagnostic tools, repair information and digital solutions for commercial vehicles and off-highway equipment used in sectors including construction, mining and agriculture.
Snap-on said the acquisition expands its capabilities in the heavy-duty and equipment markets while strengthening its library of proprietary diagnostic and repair data.
The move also broadens Snap-on’s offerings for technicians working on increasingly complex commercial vehicles and equipment.
Diesel Laptops has become a familiar name in the trucking industry through its diagnostic hardware, repair software, training programs and technical support services aimed at independent repair facilities and fleet maintenance operations.
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