Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (26-50)

by Today's Trucking

The first half of the 2021 Today’s Trucking Top 100 fleet ranking continues here, offering insights into the capacity and services of Canada’s largest trucking operations.

Top 100 truck fleets
The Today’s Trucking Top 100 is the definitive ranking of fleet capacity in Canada.

26. Purolator

Mississauga, ON

Customer Line: 888-744-7123

www.purolator.com

Straight Trucks: 185

Tractors: 491

Trailers: 1158

OO: 0

Employees: 13000

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

27. Titanium Transportation Group

Bolton, ON

Customer Line: 905-266-3010

www.ttgi.com

Straight Trucks: 2

Tractors: 480

Trailers: 1300

OO: 200

Employees: 600

Services: TL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing

28. Erb Group of Companies

New Hamburg   ON      

Customer Line: 800-665-2653

www.erbgroup.com

Straight Trucks: 149

Tractors: 566

Trailers: 1046

OO: 101

Employees: 1348

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

29. SGT 2000

Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, QC        

Customer Line: 819-395-0061

www.sgt2000.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 266

Trailers: 1425

OO: 25

Employees: 295

Services: TL, LTL, Warehousing

30. XTL Transport

Etobicoke, ON  

Customer Line: 800-665-9318

www.xtl.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 435

Trailers: 1200

OO: 50

Employees: 650

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control  , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

31. Penske Logistics

Kitchener, ON   

Customer Line: 844-847-9579

www.PenskeLogistics.com

Straight Trucks: 3

Tractors: 164

Trailers: 1423

OO: 0

Employees: 861

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Warehousing

32. Rosenau Transport

Edmonton, AB  

Customer Line: 800-371-6895

www.rosenau.ca

Straight Trucks: 79

Tractors: 321

Trailers: 1183

OO: 47

Employees: 707

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control  , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

33. Rosedale Group

Mississauga, ON

Customer Line: 877-588-0057

www.rosedalegroup.com

Straight Trucks: 45

Tractors: 332

Trailers: 1191

OO: 92

Employees: 762

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Warehousing   

34. Groupe Morneau

Saint-Arsene, QC

Customer Line: 844-884-2727

www.groupemorneau.com

Straight Trucks: 29

Tractors: 390

Trailers: 1107

OO: 34

Employees: 1091

Services: TL ,LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control  , Warehousing   

35. Pride Group Logistics

Mississauga, ON

Customer Line: 905-564-7458

www.shipwithpride.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 384

Trailers: 1110

OO: 176

Employees: 291

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing

36. Simard Transport

Lachine, QC      

Customer Line: 514-636-9411

www.simard.ca

Straight Trucks: 85

Tractors: 420

Trailers: 980

OO: 290

Employees: 610

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Warehousing

37. Groupe Guilbault

Quebec, QC

Customer Line: 888-880-3801

www.groupeguilbault.com

Straight Trucks: 4

Tractors: 317

Trailers: 1115

OO: 39

Employees: 900

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing

38. B&R Eckel’s Transport

Bonnyville, AB

Customer Line: 800-661-3290

www.breckels.com

Straight Trucks: 225

Tractors: 193

Trailers: 996

OO: 8

Employees: 375

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Bulk

39.Verspeeten Cartage

Ingersoll, ON

Customer Line: 519-425-7881

www.verspeeten.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 432

Trailers: 979

OO: 194

Employees: 152

Services: TL, Dedicated

40. Q-Line Trucking

Saskatoon SK       

Customer Line: 306-651-3540

www.qlinetrucking.com

Straight Trucks: 27

Tractors: 375

Trailers: 925

OO: 127

Employees: 413

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

41. KTL Transport

Richmond, BC

Customer Line: 604-515-1499

www.euroasiainc.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 1100

OO: 110

Employees: 200

Services: Intermodal, Warehousing

42. DCT Chambers Trucking

Vernon, BC

Customer Line: 800-575-2355

www.chambersgroup.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 383

Trailers: 834

OO: 53

Employees: 277

Services: TL, Dedicated, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing

43. Andy Transport

Montreal, QC       

Customer Line: 514-667-8500

www.andytransport.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 385

Trailers: 830

OO: 80

Employees: 450

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited,  Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Warehousing

44. Aheer Group

Delta, BC

Customer Line: 604-940-9511

www.aheer.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 95

Trailers: 1100

OO: 85

Employees: 60

Services: TL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Temp. Control

45. BST Transportation Group

Richmond, BC

Customer Line: 604-273-5525

www.bsttransportation.ca

Straight Trucks: 45

Tractors: 350

Trailers: 775

OO: 240

Employees: 200

Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing

46. Light Speed Logistics

Rocky View, AB

Customer Line: 800-397-6009

www.lslinc.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 398

Trailers: 750

OO: 97

Employees: 586

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control  

47. Penner International

Steinbach, MB

Customer Line: 866-729-7134

www.penner.ca

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 337

Trailers: 760

OO: 226

Employees: 95

Services: TL    

48. Groupe Transport St-Michel

St-Michel, QC 

Customer Line: 450-454-9973

www.transportmichel.com

Straight Trucks: 0

Tractors: 286

Trailers: 810

OO: 33

Employees: 340

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Bulk, Warehousing

49. Thomson Group

Etobicoke, ON

Customer Line: 416-240-4466

www.thomsongroup.com

Straight Trucks: 2

Tractors: 250

Trailers: 800

OO: 5

Employees: 700

Services: TL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing

50. Arnold Bros. Transport

Winnipeg, MB

Customer Line: 800-665-8085

www.arnoldbros.com

Straight Trucks: 35

Tractors: 255

Trailers: 758

OO: 277

Employees: 140

Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control

  • Compiled by Derek Clouthier
