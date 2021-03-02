Canada’s biggest truck fleets: The Top 100 (26-50)
The first half of the 2021 Today’s Trucking Top 100 fleet ranking continues here, offering insights into the capacity and services of Canada’s largest trucking operations.
26. Purolator
Mississauga, ON
Customer Line: 888-744-7123
Straight Trucks: 185
Tractors: 491
Trailers: 1158
OO: 0
Employees: 13000
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
27. Titanium Transportation Group
Bolton, ON
Customer Line: 905-266-3010
Straight Trucks: 2
Tractors: 480
Trailers: 1300
OO: 200
Employees: 600
Services: TL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing
28. Erb Group of Companies
New Hamburg ON
Customer Line: 800-665-2653
Straight Trucks: 149
Tractors: 566
Trailers: 1046
OO: 101
Employees: 1348
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
29. SGT 2000
Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, QC
Customer Line: 819-395-0061
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 266
Trailers: 1425
OO: 25
Employees: 295
Services: TL, LTL, Warehousing
30. XTL Transport
Etobicoke, ON
Customer Line: 800-665-9318
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 435
Trailers: 1200
OO: 50
Employees: 650
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
31. Penske Logistics
Kitchener, ON
Customer Line: 844-847-9579
Straight Trucks: 3
Tractors: 164
Trailers: 1423
OO: 0
Employees: 861
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Warehousing
32. Rosenau Transport
Edmonton, AB
Customer Line: 800-371-6895
Straight Trucks: 79
Tractors: 321
Trailers: 1183
OO: 47
Employees: 707
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
33. Rosedale Group
Mississauga, ON
Customer Line: 877-588-0057
Straight Trucks: 45
Tractors: 332
Trailers: 1191
OO: 92
Employees: 762
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Warehousing
34. Groupe Morneau
Saint-Arsene, QC
Customer Line: 844-884-2727
Straight Trucks: 29
Tractors: 390
Trailers: 1107
OO: 34
Employees: 1091
Services: TL ,LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control , Warehousing
35. Pride Group Logistics
Mississauga, ON
Customer Line: 905-564-7458
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 384
Trailers: 1110
OO: 176
Employees: 291
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing
36. Simard Transport
Lachine, QC
Customer Line: 514-636-9411
Straight Trucks: 85
Tractors: 420
Trailers: 980
OO: 290
Employees: 610
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Warehousing
37. Groupe Guilbault
Quebec, QC
Customer Line: 888-880-3801
Straight Trucks: 4
Tractors: 317
Trailers: 1115
OO: 39
Employees: 900
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control, Warehousing
38. B&R Eckel’s Transport
Bonnyville, AB
Customer Line: 800-661-3290
Straight Trucks: 225
Tractors: 193
Trailers: 996
OO: 8
Employees: 375
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Bulk
39.Verspeeten Cartage
Ingersoll, ON
Customer Line: 519-425-7881
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 432
Trailers: 979
OO: 194
Employees: 152
Services: TL, Dedicated
40. Q-Line Trucking
Saskatoon SK
Customer Line: 306-651-3540
Straight Trucks: 27
Tractors: 375
Trailers: 925
OO: 127
Employees: 413
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
41. KTL Transport
Richmond, BC
Customer Line: 604-515-1499
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 1100
OO: 110
Employees: 200
Services: Intermodal, Warehousing
42. DCT Chambers Trucking
Vernon, BC
Customer Line: 800-575-2355
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 383
Trailers: 834
OO: 53
Employees: 277
Services: TL, Dedicated, Bulk, Tanker, Warehousing
43. Andy Transport
Montreal, QC
Customer Line: 514-667-8500
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 385
Trailers: 830
OO: 80
Employees: 450
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Bulk, Warehousing
44. Aheer Group
Delta, BC
Customer Line: 604-940-9511
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 95
Trailers: 1100
OO: 85
Employees: 60
Services: TL, Dedicated, Intermodal, Temp. Control
45. BST Transportation Group
Richmond, BC
Customer Line: 604-273-5525
Straight Trucks: 45
Tractors: 350
Trailers: 775
OO: 240
Employees: 200
Services: TL, LTL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Temp. Control, Warehousing
46. Light Speed Logistics
Rocky View, AB
Customer Line: 800-397-6009
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 398
Trailers: 750
OO: 97
Employees: 586
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control
47. Penner International
Steinbach, MB
Customer Line: 866-729-7134
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 337
Trailers: 760
OO: 226
Employees: 95
Services: TL
48. Groupe Transport St-Michel
St-Michel, QC
Customer Line: 450-454-9973
Straight Trucks: 0
Tractors: 286
Trailers: 810
OO: 33
Employees: 340
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Intermodal, Bulk, Warehousing
49. Thomson Group
Etobicoke, ON
Customer Line: 416-240-4466
Straight Trucks: 2
Tractors: 250
Trailers: 800
OO: 5
Employees: 700
Services: TL, Dedicated, Temp. Control, Warehousing
50. Arnold Bros. Transport
Winnipeg, MB
Customer Line: 800-665-8085
Straight Trucks: 35
Tractors: 255
Trailers: 758
OO: 277
Employees: 140
Services: TL, Dedicated, Expedited, Temp. Control
- Compiled by Derek Clouthier
