Top 100 for-hire truck fleets (Ranking 76-100)

TORONTO, Ont. — The Today’s Trucking Top 100 list — the definitive ranking of Canada’s largest for-hire truck fleets — is rounded off with fleets 76-100.

Rankings are based on equipment counts, gathered during extensive telephone polling in January and February of this year.

Top 100 Truck Fleets (Illustration: Today’s Trucking)

76 (2019 ranking – 75) Transport Herve Lemieux

Head office: Saint-Laurent, QC

Customer line: 514-337-2203

www.transportlemieux.com

Straight trucks: 40

Tractors: 221

Trailers: 279

OO: 12

Employees: 388

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

77 (76) TVM

Head office: Cottam, ON

Customer line: 877-272-6266

www.tvmltd.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 103

Trailers: 435

OO: 92

Employees: 43

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

78 (61) Groupe Boutin

Head office: Plessisville, QC

Customer line: 450-449-7373

www.boutinexpress.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 189

Trailers: 343

OO: 6

Employees: 413

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

79 (70) Fluke Transport

Head office: Hamilton, ON

Customer line: 800-263-4843

www.fluke.ca

Straight trucks: 12

Tractors: 105

Trailers: 400

OO: 65

Employees: 150

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

80 (NR) Chester Cartage

Head office: Toronto, ON

Customer line: 416-754-7716

www.chestercartage.com

Straight trucks: 35

Tractors: 70

Trailers: 400

OO: 0

Employees: 70

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

81 (82) VTL Express

Head office: Levis, QC

Customer line: 418-835-3222

www.vtlexpress.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 144

Trailers: 360

OO: 18

Employees: 172

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

82 (NR) Quality Carriers

Head office: Montreal, QC

Customer line: 514-355-5157

www.qualitycarriersinc.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 225

Trailers: 275

OO: 175

Employees: 250

Truckload: n

LTL: n

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: y

Warehousing: n

83 (81) Total Logistics Group

Head office: Vaudreuil, QC

Customer line: 888-827-8521

www.totallogistics.com

Straight trucks: 4

Tractors: 80

Trailers: 410

OO: 105

Employees: 200

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

84 (NR) Harbour Link Container Services

Head office: Delta, BC

Customer line: 604-940-5522

http://www.harbour-link.com/

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 14

Trailers: 435

OO: 89

Employees: 156

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

85 (NR) WS Bell Cartage

Head office: Kitchener, ON

Customer line: 800-263-3597

www.bellcartage.com

Straight trucks: 11

Tractors: 85

Trailers: 312

OO: 38

Employees: 65

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

86 (96) Express Mondor

Head office: Lavaltrie, QC

Customer line: 877-568-6662

www.expressmondor.net

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 105

Trailers: 300

OO: 2

Employees: 190

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

87 (91) Groupe Transport Bernieres

Head office: Quebec, QC

Customer line: 418-684-2421

www.bernieres.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 100

Trailers: 300

OO: 15

Employees: 250

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

(Photo: Serge Bukvic)

88 (79) TransPro Freight Systems

Head office: Milton, ON

Customer line: 800-268-6857

www.transprofreight.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 133

Trailers: 265

OO: 112

Employees: 81

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

89 (NR) ASL Global Logistics

Head office: Brampton, ON

Customer line: 877-294-2111

www.aslgloballogistics.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 165

Trailers: 225

OO: 65

Employees: 35

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

90 (86) Mackie Moving Systems

Head office: Oshawa, ON

Customer line: 905-728-2400

www.mackiegroup.com

Straight trucks: 50

Tractors: 90

Trailers: 250

OO: 50

Employees: 500

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

91 (93) Transport Jocelyn Bourdeau

Head office: St-Chrysosotme, QC

Customer line: 450-826-1129

www.tjbi.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 115

Trailers: 275

OO: 0

Employees: 180

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

92 (94) Fleetway Transport

Head office: Brantford, ON

Customer line: 800-265-1128

www.fleetwaytransport.com

Straight trucks: 5

Tractors: 98

Trailers: 286

OO: 4

Employees: 115

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

93 (90) BLM Group

Head office: Kitchener, ON

Customer line: 519-748-9880

www.blm.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 125

Trailers: 260

OO: 0

Employees: 200

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

94 (NR) Connors Transfer

Head office: Stellarton, NS

Customer line: 902-752-1142

www.connorstransfer.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 145

Trailers: 240

OO: 16

Employees: 225

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

95 (NR) Shandex Truck Inc.

Head office: Pickering, ON

Customer line: 905-420-7407

www.shandex.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 64

Trailers: 319

OO: 7

Employees: 92

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

96 (NR) Groupe Bellemare

Head office: Trois-Rivieres, QC

Customer line: 819-379-4546

www.groupebellemare.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 88

Trailers: 288

OO: 16

Employees: 199

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

97 (NR) Groupe Goyette

Head office: St-Hyacinthe, QC

Customer line: 800-387-0346

www.groupegoyette.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 63

Trailers: 312

OO: 31

Employees: 135

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

98 (NR) Empire Transportation

Head office: Grimsby, ON

Customer line: 800-263-0240

www.empiretrans.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 50

Trailers: 320

OO: 0

Employees: 65

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

99 (100) Kim-Tam Canada

Head office: Burlington, ON

Customer line: 905-573-9818

www.kimtamtrucking.com

Straight trucks: 6

Tractors: 150

Trailers: 200

OO: 120

Employees: 30

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

100 (NR) King Freight Lines

Head office: Pictou, NS

Customer line: 902-485-8077

www.kingfreight.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 95

Trailers: 230

OO: 2

Employees: 118

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

26-50 Rankings

*= Data collected in 2019