Top 100 for-hire truck fleets (Ranking 76-100)
TORONTO, Ont. — The Today’s Trucking Top 100 list — the definitive ranking of Canada’s largest for-hire truck fleets — is rounded off with fleets 76-100.
Rankings are based on equipment counts, gathered during extensive telephone polling in January and February of this year.
76 (2019 ranking – 75) Transport Herve Lemieux
Head office: Saint-Laurent, QC
Customer line: 514-337-2203
www.transportlemieux.com
Straight trucks: 40
Tractors: 221
Trailers: 279
OO: 12
Employees: 388
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
77 (76) TVM
Head office: Cottam, ON
Customer line: 877-272-6266
www.tvmltd.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 103
Trailers: 435
OO: 92
Employees: 43
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
78 (61) Groupe Boutin
Head office: Plessisville, QC
Customer line: 450-449-7373
www.boutinexpress.com
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 189
Trailers: 343
OO: 6
Employees: 413
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
79 (70) Fluke Transport
Head office: Hamilton, ON
Customer line: 800-263-4843
www.fluke.ca
Straight trucks: 12
Tractors: 105
Trailers: 400
OO: 65
Employees: 150
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
80 (NR) Chester Cartage
Head office: Toronto, ON
Customer line: 416-754-7716
www.chestercartage.com
Straight trucks: 35
Tractors: 70
Trailers: 400
OO: 0
Employees: 70
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
81 (82) VTL Express
Head office: Levis, QC
Customer line: 418-835-3222
www.vtlexpress.com
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 144
Trailers: 360
OO: 18
Employees: 172
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
82 (NR) Quality Carriers
Head office: Montreal, QC
Customer line: 514-355-5157
www.qualitycarriersinc.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 225
Trailers: 275
OO: 175
Employees: 250
Truckload: n
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: y
Warehousing: n
83 (81) Total Logistics Group
Head office: Vaudreuil, QC
Customer line: 888-827-8521
www.totallogistics.com
Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 80
Trailers: 410
OO: 105
Employees: 200
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
84 (NR) Harbour Link Container Services
Head office: Delta, BC
Customer line: 604-940-5522
http://www.harbour-link.com/
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 14
Trailers: 435
OO: 89
Employees: 156
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
85 (NR) WS Bell Cartage
Head office: Kitchener, ON
Customer line: 800-263-3597
www.bellcartage.com
Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 85
Trailers: 312
OO: 38
Employees: 65
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
86 (96) Express Mondor
Head office: Lavaltrie, QC
Customer line: 877-568-6662
www.expressmondor.net
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 105
Trailers: 300
OO: 2
Employees: 190
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
87 (91) Groupe Transport Bernieres
Head office: Quebec, QC
Customer line: 418-684-2421
www.bernieres.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 100
Trailers: 300
OO: 15
Employees: 250
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
88 (79) TransPro Freight Systems
Head office: Milton, ON
Customer line: 800-268-6857
www.transprofreight.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 133
Trailers: 265
OO: 112
Employees: 81
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
89 (NR) ASL Global Logistics
Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 877-294-2111
www.aslgloballogistics.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 165
Trailers: 225
OO: 65
Employees: 35
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
90 (86) Mackie Moving Systems
Head office: Oshawa, ON
Customer line: 905-728-2400
www.mackiegroup.com
Straight trucks: 50
Tractors: 90
Trailers: 250
OO: 50
Employees: 500
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
91 (93) Transport Jocelyn Bourdeau
Head office: St-Chrysosotme, QC
Customer line: 450-826-1129
www.tjbi.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 115
Trailers: 275
OO: 0
Employees: 180
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
92 (94) Fleetway Transport
Head office: Brantford, ON
Customer line: 800-265-1128
www.fleetwaytransport.com
Straight trucks: 5
Tractors: 98
Trailers: 286
OO: 4
Employees: 115
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
93 (90) BLM Group
Head office: Kitchener, ON
Customer line: 519-748-9880
www.blm.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 125
Trailers: 260
OO: 0
Employees: 200
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
94 (NR) Connors Transfer
Head office: Stellarton, NS
Customer line: 902-752-1142
www.connorstransfer.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 145
Trailers: 240
OO: 16
Employees: 225
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
95 (NR) Shandex Truck Inc.
Head office: Pickering, ON
Customer line: 905-420-7407
www.shandex.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 64
Trailers: 319
OO: 7
Employees: 92
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
96 (NR) Groupe Bellemare
Head office: Trois-Rivieres, QC
Customer line: 819-379-4546
www.groupebellemare.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 88
Trailers: 288
OO: 16
Employees: 199
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
97 (NR) Groupe Goyette
Head office: St-Hyacinthe, QC
Customer line: 800-387-0346
www.groupegoyette.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 63
Trailers: 312
OO: 31
Employees: 135
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
98 (NR) Empire Transportation
Head office: Grimsby, ON
Customer line: 800-263-0240
www.empiretrans.com
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 50
Trailers: 320
OO: 0
Employees: 65
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
99 (100) Kim-Tam Canada
Head office: Burlington, ON
Customer line: 905-573-9818
www.kimtamtrucking.com
Straight trucks: 6
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 200
OO: 120
Employees: 30
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
100 (NR) King Freight Lines
Head office: Pictou, NS
Customer line: 902-485-8077
www.kingfreight.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 95
Trailers: 230
OO: 2
Employees: 118
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
1-25 Rankings
26-50 Rankings
51-75 Rankings
26-50 Rankings
*= Data collected in 2019
Have your say
We won't publish or share your data