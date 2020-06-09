Top 100 for-hire truck fleets (Ranking 76-100)

by Today's Trucking

TORONTO, Ont. — The Today’s Trucking Top 100 list — the definitive ranking of Canada’s largest for-hire truck fleets — is rounded off with fleets 76-100.

Rankings are based on equipment counts, gathered during extensive telephone polling in January and February of this year.

Top 100 truck fleets
Top 100 Truck Fleets (Illustration: Today’s Trucking)

76 (2019 ranking – 75) Transport Herve Lemieux

Head office: Saint-Laurent, QC
Customer line: 514-337-2203
www.transportlemieux.com

Straight trucks: 40
Tractors: 221
Trailers: 279
OO: 12
Employees: 388

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

77 (76) TVM

Head office: Cottam, ON
Customer line: 877-272-6266
www.tvmltd.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 103
Trailers: 435
OO: 92
Employees: 43

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

78 (61) Groupe Boutin

Head office: Plessisville, QC
Customer line: 450-449-7373
www.boutinexpress.com

Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 189
Trailers: 343
OO: 6
Employees: 413

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

79 (70) Fluke Transport

Head office: Hamilton, ON
Customer line: 800-263-4843
www.fluke.ca

Straight trucks: 12
Tractors: 105
Trailers: 400
OO: 65
Employees: 150

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

80 (NR) Chester Cartage

Head office: Toronto, ON
Customer line: 416-754-7716
www.chestercartage.com

Straight trucks: 35
Tractors: 70
Trailers: 400
OO: 0
Employees: 70

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

81 (82) VTL Express

Head office: Levis, QC
Customer line: 418-835-3222
www.vtlexpress.com

Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 144
Trailers: 360
OO: 18
Employees: 172

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing:  y

82 (NR) Quality Carriers

Head office: Montreal, QC
Customer line: 514-355-5157
www.qualitycarriersinc.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 225
Trailers: 275
OO: 175
Employees: 250

Truckload: n
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: y
Warehousing:  n

83 (81) Total Logistics Group

Head office: Vaudreuil, QC
Customer line: 888-827-8521
www.totallogistics.com

Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 80
Trailers: 410
OO: 105
Employees: 200

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

84 (NR) Harbour Link Container Services

Head office: Delta, BC
Customer line: 604-940-5522
http://www.harbour-link.com/

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 14
Trailers: 435
OO: 89
Employees: 156

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

85 (NR) WS Bell Cartage

Head office: Kitchener, ON
Customer line: 800-263-3597
www.bellcartage.com

Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 85
Trailers: 312
OO: 38
Employees: 65

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

86 (96) Express Mondor

Head office: Lavaltrie, QC
Customer line: 877-568-6662
www.expressmondor.net

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 105
Trailers: 300
OO: 2
Employees: 190

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

87 (91) Groupe Transport Bernieres

Head office: Quebec, QC
Customer line: 418-684-2421
www.bernieres.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 100
Trailers: 300
OO: 15
Employees: 250

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

Serge Bukvic, TransPro Freight Systems
(Photo: Serge Bukvic)

88 (79) TransPro Freight Systems

Head office: Milton, ON
Customer line: 800-268-6857
www.transprofreight.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 133
Trailers: 265
OO: 112
Employees: 81

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

89 (NR) ASL Global Logistics

Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 877-294-2111
www.aslgloballogistics.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 165
Trailers: 225
OO: 65
Employees: 35

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing:  y

90 (86) Mackie Moving Systems

Head office: Oshawa, ON
Customer line: 905-728-2400
www.mackiegroup.com

Straight trucks: 50
Tractors: 90
Trailers: 250
OO: 50
Employees: 500

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

91 (93) Transport Jocelyn Bourdeau

Head office: St-Chrysosotme, QC
Customer line: 450-826-1129
www.tjbi.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 115
Trailers: 275
OO: 0
Employees: 180

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

92 (94) Fleetway Transport

Head office: Brantford, ON
Customer line: 800-265-1128
www.fleetwaytransport.com

Straight trucks: 5
Tractors: 98
Trailers: 286
OO: 4
Employees: 115

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

93 (90) BLM Group

Head office: Kitchener, ON
Customer line: 519-748-9880
www.blm.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 125
Trailers: 260
OO: 0
Employees: 200

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

94 (NR) Connors Transfer

Head office: Stellarton, NS
Customer line: 902-752-1142
www.connorstransfer.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 145
Trailers: 240
OO: 16
Employees: 225
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

95 (NR) Shandex Truck Inc.

Head office: Pickering, ON
Customer line: 905-420-7407
www.shandex.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 64
Trailers: 319
OO: 7
Employees: 92

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

96 (NR) Groupe Bellemare

Head office: Trois-Rivieres, QC
Customer line: 819-379-4546
www.groupebellemare.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 88
Trailers: 288
OO: 16
Employees: 199

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

97 (NR) Groupe Goyette

Head office: St-Hyacinthe, QC
Customer line: 800-387-0346
www.groupegoyette.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 63
Trailers: 312
OO: 31
Employees: 135

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

98 (NR) Empire Transportation

Head office: Grimsby, ON
Customer line: 800-263-0240
www.empiretrans.com

Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 50
Trailers: 320
OO: 0
Employees: 65

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

99 (100) Kim-Tam Canada

Head office: Burlington, ON
Customer line: 905-573-9818
www.kimtamtrucking.com

Straight trucks: 6
Tractors: 150
Trailers: 200
OO: 120
Employees: 30

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

100 (NR) King Freight Lines

Head office: Pictou, NS
Customer line: 902-485-8077
www.kingfreight.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 95
Trailers: 230
OO: 2
Employees: 118

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

1-25 Rankings

26-50 Rankings

51-75 Rankings

26-50 Rankings
*= Data collected in 2019

