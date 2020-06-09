Top 100 for-hire truck fleets (Ranking 51-75)
TORONTO, Ont. — The Today’s Trucking Top 100 list continues from positions 51-75.
All rankings are based on equipment counts gathered through extensive telephone polling in January and February of this year.
51 (50) Thomson Group
Head office: Etobicoke, ON
Customer line: 416-240-4466
www.thomsongroup.com
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 220
Trailers: 800
OO: 5
Employees: 700
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
52 (48) AYR Motor Express
Head office: Woodstock, NB
Customer line: 800-668-0099
www.ayrmotor.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 225
Trailers: 790
OO: 75
Employees: 480
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
53 (54) Sokil Transportation Group
Head office: Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 800-661-9923
www.sokil.com
Straight trucks: 75
Tractors: 165
Trailers: 605
OO: 0
Employees: 220
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
54 (52) Transport Bourassa
Head office: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
Customer line: 800-363-9254
www.bourassa.ca
Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 205
Trailers: 615
OO: 0
Employees: 450
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
55 (53) Paul’s Hauling *
Head office: Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 807-624-2190
www.paulshauling.com
Straight trucks: 10
Tractors: 220
Trailers: 592
OO: 1
Employees: 310
Truckload:
LTL:
Dedicated:
Expedited:
Intermodal:
Temp control:
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
56 (59) APPS Transport Group
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 866-676-6266
www.appsexpress.com
Straight trucks: 20
Tractors: 90
Trailers: 700
OO: 70
Employees: 290
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
57 (58) Falcon Motor Express
Head office: Caledon, ON
Customer line: 905-951-4500
www.falconxpress.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 275
Trailers: 530
OO: 70
Employees: 420
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
58 (65) Arnold Bros. Transport
Head office: Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 800-665-8085
www.arnoldbros.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 113
Trailers: 652
OO: 161
Employees: 241
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
59 (57) Group Nadeau
Head office: Sainte-Mélanie, QC
Customer line: 800-363-2757
www.groupenadeau.com
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 50
Trailers: 700
OO: 12
Employees: 200
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
60 (NR) Trans-West
Head office: Lachine, QC
Customer line: 514-345-1090
www.groupetranswest.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 265
Trailers: 485
OO: 55
Employees: 575
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
61 (60) Apex Motor Express
Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 800-895-2739
www.apexltl.com
Straight trucks: 100
Tractors: 145
Trailers: 480
OO: 289
Employees: 300
Truckload: n
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
62 (NR) Transport Bourret
Head office: Drummondville, QC
Customer line: 800-567-1470
www.bourret.ca
Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 200
Trailers: 450
OO: 10
Employees: 526
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
63 (51) Cooney Group of Companies
Head office: Belleville, ON
Customer line: 613-962-6666
www.cooney.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 200
Trailers: 450
OO: 25
Employees: 225
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
64 (80) Tandet Transport Group
Head office: Oakville, ON
Customer line: 905-603-2310
www.tandet.com
Straight trucks: 10
Tractors: 228
Trailers: 402
OO: 112
Employees: 160
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
65 (55) Big Freight Systems
Head office: Steinbach, MB
Customer line: 800-665-0415
www.bigfreight.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 225
Trailers: 400
OO: 42
Employees: 300
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
66 (72) Harman Group of Companies
Head office: Caledon, ON
Customer line: 905-840-4300
www.harmangroup.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 260
Trailers: 350
OO: 100
Employees: 150
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
67 (66) Landtran Systems
Head office: Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 780-468-4300
www.landtran.com
Straight trucks: 30
Tractors: 180
Trailers: 400
OO: 100
Employees: 310
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
68 (78) TEAMS Transport
Head office: Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 800-748-3267
www.teamstransport.com
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 184
Trailers: 420
OO: 137
Employees: 105
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
69 (68) Wolverine Freight System
Head office: Windsor, ON
Customer line: 800-265-5051
www.wolverinefreight.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 100
Trailers: 505
OO: 40
Employees: 160
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
70 (34) CCT Canada
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 905-362-9198
www.cctcanada.com
Straight trucks: 152
Tractors: 100
Trailers: 350
OO: 30
Employees: 80
Truckload: n
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
71 (74) Travelers Transportation Group
Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 800-265-8789
www.travelers.ca
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 160
Trailers: 430
OO: 10
Employees: 180
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
72 (87) Western Canada Express
Head office: Concord, ON
Customer line: 800-387-3702
www.westerncanadaexpress.com
Straight trucks: 90
Tractors: 140
Trailers: 350
OO: 50
Employees: 180
Truckload: n
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
73 (NR) Groupe TYT
Head office: Drummondville, QC
Customer line: 855-898-4768
www.groupetyt.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 110
Trailers: 450
OO: 25
Employees: 243
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
74 (77) Transport Gilmyr
Head office: Montmagny, QC
Customer line: 418-248-3030
www.gilmyr.com
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 135
Trailers: 410
OO: 23
Employees: 328
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
75 (73) VA Inc.
Head office: Boucherville, QC
Customer line: 450-641-0082
www.vatransport.com
Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 87
Trailers: 455
OO: 5
Employees: 255
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
* = Based on data supplied in 2019
(NR) = Not previously ranked
