Top 100 for-hire truck fleets (Ranking 51-75)

by Today's Trucking

TORONTO, Ont. — The Today’s Trucking Top 100 list continues from positions 51-75.

All rankings are based on equipment counts gathered through extensive telephone polling in January and February of this year.

51 (50) Thomson Group

Head office: Etobicoke, ON
Customer line: 416-240-4466
www.thomsongroup.com

Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 220
Trailers: 800
OO: 5
Employees: 700

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

52 (48) AYR Motor Express

Head office: Woodstock, NB
Customer line: 800-668-0099
www.ayrmotor.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 225
Trailers: 790
OO: 75
Employees: 480

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

53 (54) Sokil Transportation Group

Head office: Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 800-661-9923
www.sokil.com

Straight trucks: 75
Tractors: 165
Trailers: 605
OO: 0
Employees: 220

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

54 (52) Transport Bourassa

Head office: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC
Customer line: 800-363-9254
www.bourassa.ca

Straight trucks: 4
Tractors: 205
Trailers: 615
OO: 0
Employees: 450

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

55 (53) Paul’s Hauling *

Head office: Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 807-624-2190
www.paulshauling.com

Straight trucks: 10
Tractors: 220
Trailers: 592
OO: 1
Employees: 310

Truckload: 
LTL: 
Dedicated: 
Expedited:  
Intermodal: 
Temp control: 
Bulk:  y
Tanker: y
Warehousing:  y

56 (59) APPS Transport Group

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 866-676-6266
www.appsexpress.com

Straight trucks: 20
Tractors: 90
Trailers: 700
OO: 70
Employees: 290

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

57 (58) Falcon Motor Express

Head office: Caledon, ON
Customer line: 905-951-4500
www.falconxpress.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 275
Trailers: 530
OO: 70
Employees: 420

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

58 (65) Arnold Bros. Transport

Head office: Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 800-665-8085
www.arnoldbros.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 113
Trailers: 652
OO: 161
Employees: 241

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

59 (57) Group Nadeau

Head office: Sainte-Mélanie, QC
Customer line: 800-363-2757
www.groupenadeau.com

Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 50
Trailers: 700
OO: 12
Employees: 200

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

60 (NR) Trans-West

Head office: Lachine, QC
Customer line: 514-345-1090
www.groupetranswest.com

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 265
Trailers: 485
OO: 55
Employees: 575

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

61 (60) Apex Motor Express

Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 800-895-2739
www.apexltl.com

Straight trucks: 100
Tractors: 145
Trailers: 480
OO: 289
Employees: 300

Truckload: n
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

62 (NR) Transport Bourret

Head office: Drummondville, QC
Customer line: 800-567-1470
www.bourret.ca

Straight trucks: 11
Tractors: 200
Trailers: 450
OO: 10
Employees: 526

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

63 (51) Cooney Group of Companies

Head office: Belleville, ON
Customer line: 613-962-6666
www.cooney.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 200
Trailers: 450
OO: 25
Employees: 225

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing:  y

64 (80) Tandet Transport Group

Head office: Oakville, ON
Customer line: 905-603-2310
www.tandet.com

Straight trucks: 10
Tractors: 228
Trailers: 402
OO: 112
Employees: 160

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing:  y

65 (55) Big Freight Systems

Head office: Steinbach, MB
Customer line: 800-665-0415
www.bigfreight.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 225
Trailers: 400
OO: 42
Employees: 300

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

66 (72) Harman Group of Companies

Head office: Caledon, ON
Customer line: 905-840-4300
www.harmangroup.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 260
Trailers: 350
OO: 100
Employees: 150

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

67 (66) Landtran Systems

Head office: Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 780-468-4300
www.landtran.com

Straight trucks: 30
Tractors: 180
Trailers: 400
OO: 100
Employees: 310

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

68 (78) TEAMS Transport

Head office: Winnipeg, MB
Customer line: 800-748-3267
www.teamstransport.com 

Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 184
Trailers: 420
OO: 137
Employees: 105

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

69 (68) Wolverine Freight System

Head office: Windsor, ON
Customer line: 800-265-5051
www.wolverinefreight.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 100
Trailers: 505
OO: 40
Employees: 160

Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

70 (34) CCT Canada

Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 905-362-9198
www.cctcanada.com

Straight trucks: 152
Tractors: 100
Trailers: 350
OO: 30
Employees: 80 

Truckload: n
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

71 (74) Travelers Transportation Group

Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 800-265-8789  
www.travelers.ca

Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 160
Trailers: 430
OO: 10
Employees: 180

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  n

72 (87) Western Canada Express

Head office: Concord, ON
Customer line: 800-387-3702
www.westerncanadaexpress.com

Straight trucks: 90
Tractors: 140
Trailers: 350
OO: 50
Employees: 180

Truckload: n
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

73 (NR) Groupe TYT

Head office: Drummondville, QC
Customer line: 855-898-4768
www.groupetyt.ca

Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 110
Trailers: 450
OO: 25
Employees: 243

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: n
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

74 (77) Transport Gilmyr

Head office: Montmagny, QC
Customer line: 418-248-3030
www.gilmyr.com

Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 135
Trailers: 410
OO: 23
Employees: 328

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

75 (73) VA Inc.

Head office: Boucherville, QC
Customer line: 450-641-0082
www.vatransport.com

Straight trucks: 2
Tractors: 87
Trailers: 455
OO: 5
Employees: 255

Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing:  y

* = Based on data supplied in 2019

(NR) = Not previously ranked

