Top 100 for-hire truck fleets (Ranking 51-75)

TORONTO, Ont. — The Today’s Trucking Top 100 list continues from positions 51-75.

All rankings are based on equipment counts gathered through extensive telephone polling in January and February of this year.

Top 100 Truck Fleets (Illustration: Today’s Trucking)

51 (50) Thomson Group

Head office: Etobicoke, ON

Customer line: 416-240-4466

www.thomsongroup.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 220

Trailers: 800

OO: 5

Employees: 700

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

52 (48) AYR Motor Express

Head office: Woodstock, NB

Customer line: 800-668-0099

www.ayrmotor.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 225

Trailers: 790

OO: 75

Employees: 480

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

53 (54) Sokil Transportation Group

Head office: Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 800-661-9923

www.sokil.com

Straight trucks: 75

Tractors: 165

Trailers: 605

OO: 0

Employees: 220

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

54 (52) Transport Bourassa

Head office: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC

Customer line: 800-363-9254

www.bourassa.ca

Straight trucks: 4

Tractors: 205

Trailers: 615

OO: 0

Employees: 450

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

55 (53) Paul’s Hauling *

Head office: Winnipeg, MB

Customer line: 807-624-2190

www.paulshauling.com

Straight trucks: 10

Tractors: 220

Trailers: 592

OO: 1

Employees: 310

Truckload:

LTL:

Dedicated:

Expedited:

Intermodal:

Temp control:

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

(Photo: John G. Smith)

56 (59) APPS Transport Group

Head office: Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 866-676-6266

www.appsexpress.com

Straight trucks: 20

Tractors: 90

Trailers: 700

OO: 70

Employees: 290

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

57 (58) Falcon Motor Express

Head office: Caledon, ON

Customer line: 905-951-4500

www.falconxpress.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 275

Trailers: 530

OO: 70

Employees: 420

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

58 (65) Arnold Bros. Transport

Head office: Winnipeg, MB

Customer line: 800-665-8085

www.arnoldbros.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 113

Trailers: 652

OO: 161

Employees: 241

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

59 (57) Group Nadeau

Head office: Sainte-Mélanie, QC

Customer line: 800-363-2757

www.groupenadeau.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 50

Trailers: 700

OO: 12

Employees: 200

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

60 (NR) Trans-West

Head office: Lachine, QC

Customer line: 514-345-1090

www.groupetranswest.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 265

Trailers: 485

OO: 55

Employees: 575

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

61 (60) Apex Motor Express

Head office: Brampton, ON

Customer line: 800-895-2739

www.apexltl.com

Straight trucks: 100

Tractors: 145

Trailers: 480

OO: 289

Employees: 300

Truckload: n

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

62 (NR) Transport Bourret

Head office: Drummondville, QC

Customer line: 800-567-1470

www.bourret.ca

Straight trucks: 11

Tractors: 200

Trailers: 450

OO: 10

Employees: 526

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

63 (51) Cooney Group of Companies

Head office: Belleville, ON

Customer line: 613-962-6666

www.cooney.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 200

Trailers: 450

OO: 25

Employees: 225

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

64 (80) Tandet Transport Group

Head office: Oakville, ON

Customer line: 905-603-2310

www.tandet.com

Straight trucks: 10

Tractors: 228

Trailers: 402

OO: 112

Employees: 160

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

65 (55) Big Freight Systems

Head office: Steinbach, MB

Customer line: 800-665-0415

www.bigfreight.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 225

Trailers: 400

OO: 42

Employees: 300

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: n

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

66 (72) Harman Group of Companies

Head office: Caledon, ON

Customer line: 905-840-4300

www.harmangroup.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 260

Trailers: 350

OO: 100

Employees: 150

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

67 (66) Landtran Systems

Head office: Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 780-468-4300

www.landtran.com

Straight trucks: 30

Tractors: 180

Trailers: 400

OO: 100

Employees: 310

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

68 (78) TEAMS Transport

Head office: Winnipeg, MB

Customer line: 800-748-3267

www.teamstransport.com

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 184

Trailers: 420

OO: 137

Employees: 105

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

69 (68) Wolverine Freight System

Head office: Windsor, ON

Customer line: 800-265-5051

www.wolverinefreight.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 100

Trailers: 505

OO: 40

Employees: 160

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

70 (34) CCT Canada

Head office: Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 905-362-9198

www.cctcanada.com

Straight trucks: 152

Tractors: 100

Trailers: 350

OO: 30

Employees: 80

Truckload: n

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

71 (74) Travelers Transportation Group

Head office: Brampton, ON

Customer line: 800-265-8789

www.travelers.ca

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 160

Trailers: 430

OO: 10

Employees: 180

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

72 (87) Western Canada Express

Head office: Concord, ON

Customer line: 800-387-3702

www.westerncanadaexpress.com

Straight trucks: 90

Tractors: 140

Trailers: 350

OO: 50

Employees: 180

Truckload: n

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

73 (NR) Groupe TYT

Head office: Drummondville, QC

Customer line: 855-898-4768

www.groupetyt.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 110

Trailers: 450

OO: 25

Employees: 243

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: n

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

74 (77) Transport Gilmyr

Head office: Montmagny, QC

Customer line: 418-248-3030

www.gilmyr.com

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 135

Trailers: 410

OO: 23

Employees: 328

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

75 (73) VA Inc.

Head office: Boucherville, QC

Customer line: 450-641-0082

www.vatransport.com

Straight trucks: 2

Tractors: 87

Trailers: 455

OO: 5

Employees: 255

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

* = Based on data supplied in 2019

(NR) = Not previously ranked