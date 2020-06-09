Top 100 for-hire truck fleets (Ranking 26-50)
TORONTO, Ont. — Today’s Trucking’s Top 100 list of for-hire truck fleets continues, with numbers 26-50 based on equipment counts.
The rankings are based on equipment counts gathered during extensive telephone polling in January and February this year.
26 (19 – 2019 ranking)
Rosedale Group
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 877-588-0057
www.rosedalegroup.com
Straight trucks: 45
Tractors: 450
Trailers: 1315
OO: 105
Employees: 910
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
27 (26) Siemens Transportation Group
Head office: Saskatoon, SK
Customer line: 800-667-8556
www.siemenstransport.com
Straight trucks: 68
Tractors: 420
Trailers: 1290
OO: 102
Employees: 855
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
28 (29) Speedy Transport
Head office: Brampton, ON
Customer line: 800-265-5351
www.speedy.ca
Straight trucks: 142
Tractors: 453
Trailers: 1174
OO: 450
Employees: 448
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
29 (25) Arrow Transportation Systems
Head office: Vancouver, BC
Customer line: 250-374-3831
www.arrow.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 400
Trailers: 1358
OO: 176
Employees: 875
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
30 (NR) Penske Logistics
Head office: Kitchener, ON
Customer line: 844-847-9579
www.PenskeLogistics.com
Straight trucks: 14
Tractors: 206
Trailers: 1444
OO: 0
Employees: 755
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
31 (36) Groupe Morneau
Head office: Saint-Arsène, QC
Customer line: 844-884-2727
www.groupemorneau.com
Straight trucks: 20
Tractors: 520
Trailers: 1100
OO: 22
Employees: 1300
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
32 (30) XTL Transport
Head office: Etobicoke, ON
Customer line: 800-665-9318
www.xtl.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 430
Trailers: 1200
OO: 65
Employees: 585
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
33 (31) Groupe Guilbault
Head office: Québec, QC
Customer line: 888-880-3801
www.groupeguilbault.com
Straight trucks: 9
Tractors: 321
Trailers: 1200
OO: 39
Employees: 1007
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
34 (32) Simard Transport
Head office: Lachine, QC
Customer line: 514-636-9411
www.simard.ca
Straight trucks: 95
Tractors: 355
Trailers: 1050
OO: 272
Employees: 625
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
35 (40) VersaCold Logistics Services*
Head office: Vaughan, ON
Customer line: 800-563-2653
www.versacold.com
Straight trucks: 35
Tractors: 502
Trailers: 907
OO: 550
Employees: 1534
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated:
Expedited:
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk:
Tanker:
Warehousing: y
36 (33) Rosenau Transport
Head office: Edmonton, AB
Customer line: 800-371-6895
www.rosenau.ca
Straight trucks: 87
Tractors: 329
Trailers: 1010
OO: 47
Employees: 715
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
37 (28) SGT 2000
Head office: Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, QC
Customer line: 819-395-0061
www.sgt2000.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 200
Trailers: 1200
OO: 40
Employees: 280
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
38 (37) B&R Eckel’s Transport
Head office: Bonnyville, AB
Customer line: 800-661-3290
www.breckels.com
Straight trucks: 222
Tractors: 177
Trailers: 976
OO: 12
Employees: 400
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
39 (41) Highlight Motor Group
Head office: Concord, ON
Customer line: 905-761-1400
www.highlightmotor.com
Straight trucks: 10
Tractors: 485
Trailers: 875
OO: 25
Employees: 765
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
40 (44) Andy Transport
Head office: Montreal, QC
Customer line: 514-667-8500
www.andytransport.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 415
Trailers: 900
OO: 80
Employees: 500
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
41 (42) KTL Transport
Head office: Richmond, BC
Customer line: 604-515-1499
www.euroasiainc.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 155
Trailers: 1100
OO: 125
Employees: 350
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
42 (38) Verspeeten Cartage
Head office: Ingersoll, ON
Customer line: 519-425-7881
www.verspeeten.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 252
Trailers: 1001
OO: 219
Employees: 175
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
43 (49) Groupe Transport St-Michel *
Head office: St-Michel, QC
Customer line: 905-761-1888
www.transportmichel.com
Straight trucks: 9
Tractors: 283
Trailers: 940
OO: 57
Employees: 383
Truckload: y
LTL:
Dedicated:
Expedited:
Intermodal:
Temp control:
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
44 (43) Caravan Logistics
Head office: Oakville, ON
Customer line: 905-338-5885
www.caravangroup.com
Straight trucks: 1
Tractors: 120
Trailers: 1104
OO: 116
Employees: 253
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
45 (39) Caron Transportation Systems
Head office: Sherwood Park, AB
Customer line: 780-449-6688
www.carontransport.ca
Straight trucks: 25
Tractors: 257
Trailers: 903
OO: 16
Employees: 500
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: y
46 (45) Penner International
Head office: Steinbach, MB
Customer line: 866-729-7134
www.penner.ca
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 350
Trailers: 810
OO: 302
Employees: 93
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: n
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
47 (NR) Light Speed Logistics
Head office: Rocky View, AB
Customer line: 800-397-6009
www.lslinc.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 394
Trailers: 695
OO: 96
Employees: 588
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: y
Intermodal: n
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: n
Warehousing: n
48 (NR) Pride Group Logistics
Head office: Mississauga, ON
Customer line: 905-564-7458
www.shipwithpride.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 227
Trailers: 836
OO: 116
Employees: 371
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: n
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
49 (46) Schneider National Carriers – Canadian Division
Head office: Guelph, ON
Customer line: 519-826-7028
www.schneider.com
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 160
Trailers: 900
OO: 68
Employees: 268
Truckload: y
LTL: y
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: y
Temp control: y
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: n
50 (NR) DCT Chambers Trucking
Head office: Vernon, BC
Customer line: 800-575-2355
www.chambersgroup.co
Straight trucks: 0
Tractors: 376
Trailers: 677
OO: 61
Employees: 265
Truckload: y
LTL: n
Dedicated: y
Expedited: n
Intermodal: n
Temp control: n
Bulk: y
Tanker: y
Warehousing: y
* = Statistics from previous ranking
(NR) = Not previously ranked
