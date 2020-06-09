Top 100 for-hire truck fleets (Ranking 26-50)

TORONTO, Ont. — Today’s Trucking’s Top 100 list of for-hire truck fleets continues, with numbers 26-50 based on equipment counts.

The rankings are based on equipment counts gathered during extensive telephone polling in January and February this year.

Top 100 Truck Fleets (Illustration: Today’s Trucking)

26 (19 – 2019 ranking)

Rosedale Group

Head office: Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 877-588-0057

www.rosedalegroup.com

Straight trucks: 45

Tractors: 450

Trailers: 1315

OO: 105

Employees: 910

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

27 (26) Siemens Transportation Group

Head office: Saskatoon, SK

Customer line: 800-667-8556

www.siemenstransport.com

Straight trucks: 68

Tractors: 420

Trailers: 1290

OO: 102

Employees: 855

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

28 (29) Speedy Transport

Head office: Brampton, ON

Customer line: 800-265-5351

www.speedy.ca

Straight trucks: 142

Tractors: 453

Trailers: 1174

OO: 450

Employees: 448

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

29 (25) Arrow Transportation Systems

Head office: Vancouver, BC

Customer line: 250-374-3831

www.arrow.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 400

Trailers: 1358

OO: 176

Employees: 875

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

(Photo: Penske)

30 (NR) Penske Logistics

Head office: Kitchener, ON

Customer line: 844-847-9579

www.PenskeLogistics.com

Straight trucks: 14

Tractors: 206

Trailers: 1444

OO: 0

Employees: 755

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

31 (36) Groupe Morneau

Head office: Saint-Arsène, QC

Customer line: 844-884-2727

www.groupemorneau.com

Straight trucks: 20

Tractors: 520

Trailers: 1100

OO: 22

Employees: 1300

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

32 (30) XTL Transport

Head office: Etobicoke, ON

Customer line: 800-665-9318

www.xtl.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 430

Trailers: 1200

OO: 65

Employees: 585

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

33 (31) Groupe Guilbault

Head office: Québec, QC

Customer line: 888-880-3801

www.groupeguilbault.com

Straight trucks: 9

Tractors: 321

Trailers: 1200

OO: 39

Employees: 1007

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

34 (32) Simard Transport

Head office: Lachine, QC

Customer line: 514-636-9411

www.simard.ca

Straight trucks: 95

Tractors: 355

Trailers: 1050

OO: 272

Employees: 625

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

35 (40) VersaCold Logistics Services*

Head office: Vaughan, ON

Customer line: 800-563-2653

www.versacold.com

Straight trucks: 35

Tractors: 502

Trailers: 907

OO: 550

Employees: 1534

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated:

Expedited:

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk:

Tanker:

Warehousing: y

36 (33) Rosenau Transport

Head office: Edmonton, AB

Customer line: 800-371-6895

www.rosenau.ca

Straight trucks: 87

Tractors: 329

Trailers: 1010

OO: 47

Employees: 715

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

37 (28) SGT 2000

Head office: Saint-Germain-de-Grantham, QC

Customer line: 819-395-0061

www.sgt2000.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 200

Trailers: 1200

OO: 40

Employees: 280

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

38 (37) B&R Eckel’s Transport

Head office: Bonnyville, AB

Customer line: 800-661-3290

www.breckels.com

Straight trucks: 222

Tractors: 177

Trailers: 976

OO: 12

Employees: 400

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

39 (41) Highlight Motor Group

Head office: Concord, ON

Customer line: 905-761-1400

www.highlightmotor.com

Straight trucks: 10

Tractors: 485

Trailers: 875

OO: 25

Employees: 765

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

40 (44) Andy Transport

Head office: Montreal, QC

Customer line: 514-667-8500

www.andytransport.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 415

Trailers: 900

OO: 80

Employees: 500

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

41 (42) KTL Transport

Head office: Richmond, BC

Customer line: 604-515-1499

www.euroasiainc.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 155

Trailers: 1100

OO: 125

Employees: 350

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

42 (38) Verspeeten Cartage

Head office: Ingersoll, ON

Customer line: 519-425-7881

www.verspeeten.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 252

Trailers: 1001

OO: 219

Employees: 175

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

43 (49) Groupe Transport St-Michel *

Head office: St-Michel, QC

Customer line: 905-761-1888

www.transportmichel.com

Straight trucks: 9

Tractors: 283

Trailers: 940

OO: 57

Employees: 383

Truckload: y

LTL:

Dedicated:

Expedited:

Intermodal:

Temp control:

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

44 (43) Caravan Logistics

Head office: Oakville, ON

Customer line: 905-338-5885

www.caravangroup.com

Straight trucks: 1

Tractors: 120

Trailers: 1104

OO: 116

Employees: 253

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

45 (39) Caron Transportation Systems

Head office: Sherwood Park, AB

Customer line: 780-449-6688

www.carontransport.ca

Straight trucks: 25

Tractors: 257

Trailers: 903

OO: 16

Employees: 500

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: y

46 (45) Penner International

Head office: Steinbach, MB

Customer line: 866-729-7134

www.penner.ca

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 350

Trailers: 810

OO: 302

Employees: 93

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: n

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

47 (NR) Light Speed Logistics

Head office: Rocky View, AB

Customer line: 800-397-6009

www.lslinc.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 394

Trailers: 695

OO: 96

Employees: 588

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: y

Intermodal: n

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: n

Warehousing: n

48 (NR) Pride Group Logistics

Head office: Mississauga, ON

Customer line: 905-564-7458

www.shipwithpride.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 227

Trailers: 836

OO: 116

Employees: 371

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: n

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

49 (46) Schneider National Carriers – Canadian Division

Head office: Guelph, ON

Customer line: 519-826-7028

www.schneider.com

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 160

Trailers: 900

OO: 68

Employees: 268

Truckload: y

LTL: y

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: y

Temp control: y

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: n

50 (NR) DCT Chambers Trucking

Head office: Vernon, BC

Customer line: 800-575-2355

www.chambersgroup.co

Straight trucks: 0

Tractors: 376

Trailers: 677

OO: 61

Employees: 265

Truckload: y

LTL: n

Dedicated: y

Expedited: n

Intermodal: n

Temp control: n

Bulk: y

Tanker: y

Warehousing: y

* = Statistics from previous ranking

(NR) = Not previously ranked