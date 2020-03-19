Covid-19 and trucking: Our complete coverage by Today's Trucking March 19, 2020 Check back frequently for more of our coverage of the trucking industry and Covid-19. Trucking and Covid-19 — Questions & Answers Plant shutdowns could impact freight demand, supplies Truck-stop chains take a cautious approach amid Covid-19 crisis Teamsters Canada backs Covid-19 aid package, but wants more U.S. suspension of HoS rules not applicable in Canada Trudeau: Travel restrictions won’t affect trucking Foreign workers employed as truck drivers can continue to cross border FMCSA demands truck stops must stay open 24 hours ATA chief asks for open rest areas, other Covid-19 measures Updated: APTA keeps close watch on truckers crossing the border Truck-stop chains take a cautious approach amid Covid-19 crisis Toronto facilitates 24-hour retail shipments amid Covid-19 fight Global OEMs suspend production, warn of financial impact of Covid-19 What if your documents expire in Covid-19 fight? Covid-19 gives freight demand a bump – but will it last? For cross-border truckers, it’s business as usual – for now Trucking escapes new border restrictions in Covid-19 fight Trucking hit by coronavirus concerns, CTA stresses drivers are ‘essential service’ In the Covid-19 fight, truck drivers are on the front lines. As always. Have your say We won't publish or share your data CancelComment Your Name * Your Email * Save my information for next time
