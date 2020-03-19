Covid-19 and trucking: Our complete coverage

Trucking and Covid-19 — Questions & Answers

Plant shutdowns could impact freight demand, supplies
Truck-stop chains take a cautious approach amid Covid-19 crisis
Teamsters Canada backs Covid-19 aid package, but wants more
U.S. suspension of HoS rules not applicable in Canada
Trudeau: Travel restrictions won’t affect trucking
Foreign workers employed as truck drivers can continue to cross border
FMCSA demands truck stops must stay open 24 hours
ATA chief asks for open rest areas, other Covid-19 measures
Updated: APTA keeps close watch on truckers crossing the border
Toronto facilitates 24-hour retail shipments amid Covid-19 fight
Global OEMs suspend production, warn of financial impact of Covid-19
What if your documents expire in Covid-19 fight?
Covid-19 gives freight demand a bump – but will it last?
For cross-border truckers, it’s business as usual – for now
Trucking escapes new border restrictions in Covid-19 fight
Trucking hit by coronavirus concerns, CTA stresses drivers are ‘essential service’
In the Covid-19 fight, truck drivers are on the front lines. As always.

